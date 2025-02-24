Around the SEC: Feb. 22

As Arkansas and Missouri were matching up for the second time, the rest of the SEC was full of action. Here’s a look at all the non-Mizzou action from Saturday’s SEC slate. All ratings will be from the weekend.

Advertisement

(Photo by Jeff Blake - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 6 Tennessee 77, No. 7 Texas A&M 69

The No. 7 Aggies dropped their second consecutive game as Chaz Lanier went off to lead the No. 6 Volunteers to the win. Lanier connected on 8-of-13 3-pointers to pile up 30 points, while also bringing down five rebounds to power the Tennessee offense. Zakai Zeigler added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers, while Joran Gainey had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench. Wade Taylor led Texas A&M with a near double-double of 18 points and nine assists, while bringing down four rebounds. Zurich Phelps did complete the double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while dishing out three assists. Andersson Garcia added 14 points and six rebounds. Tennessee shot 23-of-54 (42.59 percent) from the field, 13-of-27 (48.15 percent) from beyond the arc and 18-of-20 (90 percent) from the free-throw line. The Aggies shot 23-of-59 (38.98 percent) overall, 5-of-30 (16.67 percent) from deep and 18-of-20 (90 percent) from the stripe. No. 6 Tennessee (22-5, 9-5) will play at LSU (14-13, 3-11) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No. 7 Texas A&M (20-7, 9-5) will host Vanderbilt (18-9, 6-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma 93, No. 21 Mississippi State 87

I guess the Sooners aren’t quite dead yet as they won their first game since Feb. 1. Mississippi State led by three at halftime, but Oklahoma scored 59 points after the break, tying the game at 39 with 18:57 left to play, then pulling as far ahead as 85-71 with 3:41 left to play. Jeremiah Fears led Oklahoma with a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists to go with five rebounds, while Jalon Moore had 18 points and seven rebounds and Sam Godwin added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hubbard led the No. 21 Bulldogs with 19 points to go with five assists and three rebounds, while KeShawn Murphy added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench. Riley Kugel contributed 11 points and five rebounds and Claudell Harris had 11 points off the bench. Oklahoma shot 29-of-55 (52.73 percent) from the field, 11-of-26 (42.31 percent) from deep, 24-of-34 (70.59 percent) from the free-throw line. Mississippi State shot 29-of-73 (39.73 percent) overall, 10-of-31 (32.26 percent) from 3 and 19-of-22 (86.36 percent) from the stripe. Oklahoma (17-10, 4-10) will host No. 17 Kentucky (18-9, 7-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. No. 21 Mississippi State (19-8, 7-7) will play at No. 4 Alabama (22-5, 11-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Vanderbilt 77, No. 24 Ole Miss 72

Memorial Stadium remains a house of horrors for visiting teams as the Commodores jumped out to a 41-33 halftime lead and were able to hold off the No. 24 Rebels’ comeback attempts, using a 9-0 run with a few minutes left to take a 71-64 lead. Chris Manon led Vanderbilt with 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks, while Jason Edwards had 15 points, Tyler Nickel added 13 points and three rebounds and Devin McGlockton had 10 points and eight boards. Malik Dia led Ole Miss with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Sean Pedulla had 21 points, six boards and four assists. Jaylen Murray added 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Vanderbilt shot 24-of-52 (46.15 percent) overall, 8-of-23 (34.78 percent) from 3 and 21-of-29 (72.41 percent) from the free-throw line. Ole Miss shot 25-of-60 (41.67 percent) from the field, 9-of-28 (32.14 percent) from deep and 13-of-15 (86.67 percent) from the line. No. 24 Ole Miss (19-8, 8-6) will play at No. 1 Auburn (25-2, 13-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Vanderbilt (18-9, 6-8) will play at No. 7 Texas A&M (20-7, 9-5) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 1 Auburn 82, Georgia 70

After outsourcing the Bulldogs just 29-24 in the first half, the No. 1 Tigers put up 53 after halftime to claim another win. Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome led Auburn with a double-double of 31 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, while Denver Jones had 17 points and Miles Kelly added 11 points and eight boards. Chad Baker-Mazar contributed 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Asa Newell led Georgia with 20 points and five rebounds, while Silas Demary had 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals. Blue Cain added 13 points and five rebounds. Auburn shot 27-of-63 (42.86 percent) from the field, 6-of-22 (27.27 percent) from beyond the arc and 22-of-28 (78.57 percent) from the free-throw line. Georgia shot 22-of-57 (38.60 percent) overall, 7-of-22 (31.82 percent) from 3 and 19-of-25 (76 percent) from the line. No. 1 Auburn (25-2, 13-1) will host No. 24 Ole Miss (19-8, 8-6) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Georgia (16-11, 4-10) will host No. 2 Florida (24-3, 11-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 2 Florida 78, LSU 65

The Tigers took a 37-31 lead into halftime, but the No. 2 Gators outscored LSU 48-28 after the break to take their 24th win of the season. Reuben Chinyelu led Florida with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Thomas Haugh added a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alijah Martin had 14 points and six boards, Walter Clayton scored 13 points and brought down six rebounds and Denzel Aberdeen had 11 points off the bench. Robert Miller led LSU with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Curtis Givens had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds. Mike Williams had 10 points and three rebounds off the bench. Florida shot 31-of-70 (44.29 percent) from the field, 7-of-22 (31.82 percent) from 3 and 10-of-14 (71.43 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 24-of-63 (38.10 percent) overall, 9-of-31 (29.03 percent) from deep and 8-of-12 (66.67 percent from the line. No. 2 Florida (24-3, 11-3) will play at Georgia (16-11, 4-10) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. LSU (14-13, 3-11) will host No. 6 Tennessee (22-5, 9-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 4 Alabama 96, No. 17 Kentucky 83

The No. 4 Crimson Tide jumped out to a 47-40 lead at halftime, then added another 49 in the second half to get back in the win column against a ranked opponent. Mark Sears led Alabama with 30 points to go with four assists and four rebounds, while Aden Holloway added 19 points and four rebounds off the bench. Chris Youngblood added 14 points and Clifford Omoruyi had a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds. Koby Brea led the No. 17 Wildcats with 20 points, while Amari Williams had a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists. Andrew Carr added 17 points and six rebounds, while Travis Perry added 12 points and four steals. Alabama shot 32-of-61 (52.46 percent) from the field, 11-of-31 (35.48 percent) from 3 and 21-of-25 (84 percent) from the free-throw line. Kentucky shot 29-of-68 (42.65 percent) overall, 9-of-26 (34.62 percent) from deep and 16-of-22 (72.73 percent) from the stripe. No. 4 Alabama (22-5, 11-3) will host No. 21 Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Tuesday. No. 17 Kentucky (18-9, 7-7) will play at Oklahoma (17-10, 4-10) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

South Carolina 84, Texas 69

Jordan Butler has won an SEC game and there won’t be a major-conference team that goes winless in conference play this year. The Gamecocks held Texas to just 22 points before halftime as they took an 18-point lead into the break, then held off any comeback attempt after halftime. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and three blocks, while Jamarii Thomas added 15 points, three assists and three rebounds. Zachary Davis had 12 points and five boards, while Morris Ugusuk added 10 points off the bench. Tre Johnson was the lone Longhorn in double figures as he scored 29 points and brought down three rebounds. Kadin Shedrick neared a double-double with eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks. South Carolina shot 22-of-51 (43.14 percent) from the field, 6-of-18 (33.33 percent) from deep and 34-of-45 (75.56 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 23-of-57 (40.35 percent) overall, 5-of-16 (31.25 percent) from beyond the arc and 18-of-27 (66.67 percent) from the stripe. South Carolina (11-16, 1-13) will play at Missouri (20-7, 9-5) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Texas (16-11, 5-9) will play at Arkansas (16-11, 5-9) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's how the SEC standings sit going into the penultimate week of the regular season.