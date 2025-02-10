Around the SEC: Feb. 8

As Mizzou and Texas A&M were going down to the final seconds, the rest of the SEC was filled with action as well. Here’s a look at all the non-Mizzou games. All rankings will be before Monday’s update.

(Photo by Jake Crandall - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 6 Florida 90, No. 1 Auburn 81

Where else could I start but Auburn losing its first SEC game. Auburn jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the game’s first six minutes, but Florida fought back to cut the lead to 22-20 with 9:45 left in the first half, then a Will Richard 3 with 8:38 left put the Gators in front. Auburn retook the lead and built a 31-25 advantage, but Florida finished the half on a 23-7 run in the final six minutes to take a 48-38 lead into halftime. Florida built out a 62-43 lead with 15:25 left to play, then led 68-47 with 14:21 left. Auburn got back within single digits on a Miles Kelly 3 to make it 74-65 with 8:33 left, but Florida extended back to a 15-point lead and Auburn never got closer than nine the rest of the way. Walter Clayton led Florida with 19 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Alex Condon had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists. Thomas Haugh added 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks off the bench, while Richard added 12 points and five rebounds and Denzel Aberdeen had 10 points and three rebounds for Florida. Kelly led Auburn with 22 points, while Johni Broome had a double-double of 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Tahaad Pettiford added 14 points and three assists off the bench, while Chaney Johnson had 13 points off the bench. The Gators shot 15-of-36 (41.67 percent) from the field, 6-of-20 (30 percent) from 3 and 15-of-18 (83.33 percent) from the free-throw line. Auburn shot 30-of-70 (42.86 percent) overall, 7-of-22 (31.82 percent) from deep and 14-of-23 (60.87 percent) from the stripe. No. 1 Auburn (21-1, 9-1) will play at Vanderbilt (17-6, 5-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 6 Florida (20-3, 7-3) will play at No. 22 Mississippi State (17-6, 5-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 4 Tennessee 70, Oklahoma 52

In a less surprising outcome, the No. 4 Volunteers jumped out to a 45-25 halftime lead, continuing their hot shooting from Wednesday’s game against Missouri, then both teams were held to fewer than 30 in the second half as Tennessee held on. Chaz Lanier led Tennessee with 21 points and five rebounds, while Zakai Zeigler added 17 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals. Jalon Moore was the lone Sooner to score in double figures with 12 points and four rebounds. Brycen Goodine was next at nine points. In the first half, Tennessee shot 18-of-26 (69.23 percent) overall, 7-of-12 (58.33 percent) from 3 and 2-of-3 (66.67 percent) at the free-throw line. For the game, the Volunteers hit 29-of-48 (60.42 percent) from the field, 9-of-21 (42.86 percent) from deep and 3-of-5 (60 percent) from the stripe. Oklahoma shot 17-of-53 (32.08 percent) overall, 6-of-23 (26.09 percent) from beyond the arc and 12-of-12 (100 percent) from the line. No. 4 Tennessee (20-4, 7-4) will play at No. 14 Kentucky (16-7, 5-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Oklahoma (16-7, 3-7) will play at No. 15 Missouri (17-6, 6-4) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 14 Kentucky 80, South Carolina 57

We’re getting closer and closer to Jordan Butler going 0-18 in SEC play in consecutive seasons. The No. 14 Wildcats held the Gamecocks to just 19 first-half points as Kentucky used a 14-3 run in the final five minutes of the first half to keep the game from being close at any point the rest of the way. Otega Oweh led Kentucky with 17 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block, while Brandon Garrison added 15 points off the bench. Amari Williams had 10 points and six rebounds, while Koby Brea added 10 points, six assists and five boards off the bench. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Jacobi Wright had 12 points, Jamarii Thomas had 11 points and three rebounds and Nick Pringle had nine points and nine rebounds. Kentucky shot 30-of-62 (48.39 percent) from the field, 8-of-23 (34.78 percent) from 3 and 12-of-13 (92.31 percent) from the free-throw line. The Gamecocks shot 19-of-58 (32.76 percent) overall, 4-of-22 (18.18 percent) from deep and 15-of-23 (65.22 percent) at the stripe. No. 14 Kentucky (16-7, 5-5) will host No. 4 Tennessee at 6 p.m. Tuesday. South Carolina (10-13, 0-10) will host No. 25 Ole Miss (18-6, 7-4) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Vanderbilt 86, Texas 78

The Commodores used a 51-points second half to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and break a two-game skid. Jaylen Carey had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Vanderbilt off the bench, while Tyler Nickel and Jason Edwards both had 17 points. A.J. Hoggard added 14 points and six assists. All five Texas starters scored in double figures, led by Tre Johnson with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Kadin Shedrick added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks before fouling out, while Arthur Kaluma had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Julian Larry had 11 points and five rebounds, while Jordan Pope had 11 points and seven boards. Vanderbilt shot 30-of-71 (42.25 percent) from the field, 9-of-27 (33.33 percent) from 3 and 17-of-22 (77.27 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas shot 25-of-60 (41.67 percent) overall, 9-of-25 (36 percent) from deep and 19-of-27 (70.37 percent) from the line. Vanderbilt (17-6, 5-5) will host No. 1 Auburn (21-2, 9-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Texas (15-9, 4-7) will host No. 3 Alabama (20-3, 9-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 22 Mississippi State 76, Georgia 75

Now we’re down to the close games from Saturday night. Mississippi State led 40-32 at halftime, but Georgia stormed out to an 8-0 run out of the break, tying the game at 40. After the teams tied at 42 and 45 as well, Mississippi State used an 8-0 run of its own to create a 53-45 lead with 14:19 left. Georgia came back to tie again at 64 with 7:02 left, then at 71 with 4:04 to play. Mississippi State used a 3-0 run to create a lead then held on the rest of the way. Two Silas Demary free throws cut the deficit to one for Georgia with eight seconds left and Cameron Matthews missed the front end of a one-and-one for Mississippi State, but Claudell Harris grabbed a steal with a second left to seal the win. Josh Hubbard led No. 22 Mississippi State with 16 points and six assists, while KeShawn Murphy had 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Michael Nwoko added 11 points, while Riley Kugel had 10. Demary led Georgia with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Asa Newell had 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Dakota Leffew added 12 points, while RJ Godfrey had 10 points and seven boards. Mississippi State shot 32-of-58 (55.17 percent) from the field, 6-of-20 (30 percent) from 3 and 6-of-18 (33.33 percent) from the free-throw line. Georgia shot 25-of-54 (46.30 percent) overall, 8-of-21 (38.10 percent) from deep and 17-of-22 (77.27 percent) from the stripe. No. 22 Mississippi State (17-6, 5-5) will host No. 6 Florida (20-3, 7-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Georgia (16-8, 4-7) will play at No. 10 Texas A&M (18-5, 7-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 25 Ole Miss 72, LSU 70

LSU took a 39-33 lead into halftime and 70-59 with 3:15 left to play, but an 11-0 run from the No. 25 Rebels tied the game at 70 with 45 seconds left, then Dre Davis finished off the game-ending 13-0 run with an offensive rebound and tip-in layup at the buzzer to give Ole Miss the win. Davis led the Rebels with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Sean Pedulla added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jaemyn Brakefield had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench and Matthew Murrell neared a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Cam Carter led LSU with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Daimion Collins had 15 points and five rebounds. Jordan Sears added 13 points, while Corey Chest produced 12 rebounds. Ole Miss shot 23-of-61 (37.70 percent) from the field, 6-of-23 (26.09 percent) from 3 and 20-of-29 (68.97 percent) from the free-throw line. LSU shot 25-of-56 (44.64 percent) overall, 8-of-24 (33.33 percent) from deep and 12-of-25 (48 percent) from the line. No. 25 Ole Miss (18-6, 7-4) will play at South Carolina (10-13, 0-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. LSU (12-11, 1-9) will play at Arkansas (14-9, 3-7) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 3 Alabama 85, Arkansas 81

Alabama took a 40-34 lead into halftime and built as far as a 71-53 advantage with 8:01 left. Arkansas used a 12-0 run late to bring the Razorbacks within 79-76, then got within 83-81 with 5 seconds left, but Alabama held the lead throughout the final 20 minutes. Chris Youngblood led Alabama with 15 points, while Grant Nelson had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Mouhamed Dioubate had 14 points and four rebounds off the bench, while Mark Sears added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Zvonimir Ivisic led the Razorbacks with 27 points and seven rebounds, while Adou Thiero had 22 points and six rebounds. Johnell Davis contributed 13 points and three boards, while D.J. Wagner had eight points and nine assists. Alabama shot 34-of-62 (54.84 percent) from the field, 5-of-19 (26.32 percent) from 3 and 12-of-18 (66.67 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas shot 28-of-65 (43.08 percent) overall, 7-of-20 (35 percent) from deep and 18-of-21 (85.71 percent) from the stripe. No. 3 Alabama (20-3, 9-1) will host Texas (15-9, 4-7) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Arkansas (14-9, 3-7) will host LSU (12-11, 1-9) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here's how the SEC standings sit after the weekend.