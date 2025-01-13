Around the SEC: Jan. 11

As Mizzou was holding off Vanderbilt’s repeated comeback attempts, the rest of the SEC was having another full day of action. Here’s a look at the rest of the action from around the SEC on Saturday. All rankings are as of Sunday.

(Photo by Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

No. 2 Auburn 66, South Carolina 63

The team likely to take the top spot in the next set of rankings had its hands full with the lowest SEC team in the NET rankings on Saturday. South Carolina went into halftime with a 40-34 lead, but Auburn held the Gamecocks to just 23 second-half points to pull off the comeback win, tying the game with 15:34 left and taking the lead for good on a Dylan Cardwell dunk with 1:32 left to go ahead 64-63. Tahaad Pettiford led Auburn with 15 points, while Miles Kelly had 14 and six rebounds. Cardwell had a team-high seven rebounds. Auburn leading scorer and rebounder Johni Broome was diagnosed with an ankle sprain that will not require surgery after exiting the game early. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 25 points to go with seven rebounds, while Arden Conyers added 13 points off the bench and Nick Pringle had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Auburn shot 26-of-57 (45.61 percent) from the field, 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from 3 and 6-of-12 (50 percent) from the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 25-of-61 (40.98 percent) overall, 4-of-16 (25 percent) from deep and 9-of-16 (56.25 percent) from the line. No. 2 Auburn (15-1, 3-0) - which is likely to move up to No. 1 today - will host No. 14 Mississippi State (14-2, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. South Carolina (10-6, 0-3) will play at Vanderbilt (13-3, 1-2) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 8 Florida 71, Arkansas 63

The Gators took a 3-point lead into halftime, then led by as many as 12 points late in the second half. Four Florida players scored in double figures with Alijah Martin leading the way at 14 points before he fouled out. Walter Clayton Jr. scored 12 points to go with five assists and three rebounds, while Will Richard had 12 points and eight rebounds and Alex Condon had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks. Adou Thiero scored 17 points to lead Arkansas before fouling out, while Boogie Fland had 15 points, four assists and three rebounds and Jonas Aidoo had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Florida shot 25-of-64 (39.06 percent) from the field, 8-of-28 (28.57 percent) from 3 and 13-of-20 (65 percent) from the free-throw line. Arkansas hit 18-of-60 (30 percent) overall, 3-of-16 (18.75 percent) from deep and 24-of-35 (68.57 percent) from the line. No. 8 Florida (15-1, 2-1) will host Missouri (13-3, 2-1) at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Arkansas (11-5, 0-3) will play at LSU (11-5, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 1 Tennessee 74, Texas 70

The top-ranked Volunteers bounced back from their first loss of the season to beat Texas. Tennessee led by 2 at halftime, then the teams tied at seven times in the second half, while Texas led by as much as five points at 54-49 with 9:22 left to play. Tennessee took the lead for good at 61-60 when Darlinstone Dubar hit a 3 with 3:57 to play. Zakai Zeigler led the Volunteers with 16 points and eight assists, while Dubar had 12 points and six rebounds and Jordan Gainey added 12 points both off the bench. Chaz Lanier added 10 points and four rebounds. Tre Johnson led Texas with 26 points, while Jordan Pope had 17 and Tramon Mark added 10. Tennessee shot 25-of-56 (44.64 percent) overall, 10-of-23 (43.48 percent) from deep and 14-of-20 (70 percent) at the free-throw line. Texas shot 26-of-62 (41.94 percent) from the field, 7-of-25 (28 percent) from 3 and 11-of-14 (78.57 percent) at the line. No. 1 Tennessee (15-1, 2-1) will host Georgia (14-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Texas (11-5, 0-3) will go on the road to face No. 17 Oklahoma (13-3, 0-3) at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Georgia 72, No. 17 Oklahoma 62

Oklahoma took a 3-point lead into halftime, but Georgia outscored the Sooners by 13 after the break to keep Oklahoma winless in conference play after entering SEC play without a loss. Asa Newell led Georgia with 15 points and five rebounds, while Dakota Leffew added 15 points and two boards off the bench. Silas Demary Jr. added 10 points and team highs of eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jalon Moore led Oklahoma with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Duke Miles added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Kobe Elvis added 14 points and five assists, while Mohamed Wague added 10 points and three rebounds. Georgia shot 21-of-49 (42.86 percent) from the field, 3-of-17 (17.65 percent) from 3 and 27-of-37 (72.97 percent) at the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 24-of-63 (38.1 percent) from the field, 7-of-27 (25.93 percent) from 3 and 7-of-9 (77.78 percent) from the line. Georgia (14-2, 2-1) will play at No. 1 Tennessee (15-1, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. No. 17 Oklahoma (13-3, 0-3) will host Texas (11-5, 0-3) at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

No. 23 Ole Miss 77, LSU 65

The No. 23 Rebels led by 2 at halftime, then ran away in the second half to keep LSU winless in SEC play. Malik Dia led Ole Miss with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 points and five rebounds off the bench. Sean Pedulla scored 11 points and dished out four assists, while Dre Davis added 10 points and six rebounds and Jaylen Murray scored 10 points and dished out three assists off the bench. Cam Carter led LSU with 16 points to go with four rebounds, while Daimion Collins scored 14 points and brought down four boards. Jordan Sears added 10 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals off the bench. Ole Miss shot 27-of-55 (49.09 percent) from the field, 9-of-25 (36 percent) from 3 and 14-of-19 (73.68 percent) at the free-throw line. LSU shot 24-of-59 (40.68 percent) from the field, 7-of-31 (22.58 percent) from deep and 10-of-10 (100 percent) at the line. No. 23 Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0) will play at No. 5 Alabama (14-2, 3-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. LSU (11-5, 0-3) will host Arkansas (11-5, 0-3) at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 5 Alabama 94, No. 10 Texas A&M 88

The No. 5 Crimson Tide jumped out to an 8-2 lead and never trailed on the way to their third conference win. Mark Sears led the Tide with 27 points and four assists, while Aden Holloway added 15 points off the bench. Chris Younglood scored 14 points and brought down five rebounds off the bench and Derrion Reid added 11 points in relief. Zurich Phelps led Texas A&M with 24 points and nine rebounds to go with three assists, while Pharrel Payne added 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Henry Coleman III had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Alabama shot 27-of-68 (39.71 percent) from the field, 13-of-37 (35.14 percent) from 3 and 27-of-40 (67.5 percent) from the free-throw line. The Aggies shot 28-of-72 (38.89 percent) from the field, 4-of-18 (22.22 percent) from deep and 28-of-48 (58.33 percent) from the line. No. 5 Alabama (14-2, 3-0) will host No. 23 Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 10 Texas A&M (13-3, 2-1) will host No. 6 Kentucky (13-3, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 6 Kentucky 95, No. 14 Mississippi State 90

The No. 14 Bulldogs led early, but Kentucky came back and took the lead with 1:40 left in the first half, then led by as many as 14 points in the early second half before Mississippi State came back to tie at 71 with 10:46 left. The Bulldogs jumped ahead 80-78 with 8:17 left, but an 8-0 Wildcat run put Kentucky ahead for good right after. Mississippi State cut the lead to 91-90 with 2 minutes left, but Kentucky scored the game’s final four points. Jaxson Robinson led Kentucky with 27 points, while Otega Oweh had 15 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Carr added 13 points and six rebounds, while Amari Williams had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists and two blocks. Lamont Butler added 10 points and eight assists, while Ansley Almonor had 11 points off the bench as Kentucky had six players in double figures, including all five starters. Cameron Matthews led Mississippi State with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds to go with six steals and three assists, while Josh Hubbard had 15 points and three rebounds. RJ Melendez added 14 points and four rebounds, while Claudell Harris had 13 points and Michael Nwoko added 10 points and five rebounds as all five Bulldog starters scored in double figures. Kentucky shot 34-of-61 (55.74 percent) from the field, 16-of-32 (50 percent) from deep and 11-of-19 (57.89 percent) from the free-throw line. Mississippi State shot 32-of-71 (45.07 percent) overall, 12-of-40 (30 percent) from 3 and 14-of-18 (77.78 percent) from the line. No. 6 Kentucky (13-3, 2-1) will host No. 10 Texas A&M (13-3, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No. 14 Mississippi State (14-2, 2-1) will play at No. 2 Auburn (15-1, 3-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

SEC standings after three games

SEC Standings Team SEC W-L SEC win percentage Overall W-L Overall win percentage Auburn 3-0 1.000 15-1 .938 Alabama 3-0 1.000 14-2 .875 Ole Miss 3-0 1.000 14-2 .875 Florida 2-1 .667 15-1 .938 Tennessee 2-1 .667 15-1 .938 Georgia 2-1 .667 14-2 .875 Mississippi St. 2-1 .667 14-2 .875 Kentucky 2-1 .667 13-3 .813 Missouri 2-1 .667 13-3 .813 Texas A&M 2-1 .667 13-3 .813 Vanderbilt 1-2 .333 13-3 .813 Oklahoma 0-3 .000 13-3 .813 Arkansas 0-3 .000 11-5 .688 LSU 0-3 .000 11-5 .688 Texas 0-3 .000 11-5 .688 South Carolina 0-3 .000 10-6 .625