Around the SEC: Jan. 7-8

Here’s your look at what happened all around a ridiculous couple of days of SEC basketball as Mizzou was ending its losing streak with a win against LSU.

(Photo by Matt Pendleton - USA TODAY Sports)

No. 8 Florida 73, No. 1 Tennessee 43

In a game that showed both the importance of home-court advantage in this year’s SEC and the depth of the conference, the No. 8 Gators handed the No. 1 Volunteers their first loss in dominant fashion on Tuesday. Florida held Tennessee to just 15 first-half points. Alijah Martin led Florida with 18 points to go with six rebounds, while Denzel Aberdeen scored 16 points off the bench and Alex Condon had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. Reuben Chinyelu added a 15-rebound performance for the Gators, who totaled 56, including 19 offensive rebounds. Chaz Lanier had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead Tennessee, while Zakai Zeigler had 10 points. Igor Milicic and Felix Okpara both added eight points and seven rebounds as Tennessee collected 37 boards. Florida shot 27-of-68 (39.71 percent) from the field, 6-of-20 (30 percent) from 3 and 13-of-17 (76.47 percent) from the free-throw line. Tennessee shot an astoundingly low 12-of-56 (21.43 percent) from the field, 4-of-29 (13.79 percent) from 3 and 15-of-25 (60 percent) from the line. No. 1 Tennessee (14-1, 1-1) will look to get back on track with a road matchup at Texas (11-4, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. No. 8 Florida (14-1, 1-1) will try for its second SEC win when it plays at Arkansas (11-4, 0-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Georgia 82, No. 6 Kentucky 69

Hey look, another home-court advantage win as No. 6 Kentucky falls to unranked Georgia on Tuesday. Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Asa Newell at 17 points to go with seven rebounds, while Blue Cain added 15 points and a co-team-high eight rebounds. Silas Demary Jr. added 14 points and four boards, while Dakota Leffew had 11 points off the bench, helped by six free-throws. Georgia went to the line 38 times as a team. Lamont Butler led Kentucky with 20 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Brandon Garrison added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench. Otega Oweh scored 12 points and brought down a team-high seven rebounds. Georgia shot 23-of-55 (41.82 percent) from the field, 7-of-24 (29.17 percent) from 3 and 29-of-38 (76.32 percent) at the charity stripe. Kentucky shot 24-of-64 (37.5 percent) overall, 6-of-25 (24 percent) from deep and 15-of-19 (78.95 percent) at the line. No. 6 Kentucky (12-3, 1-1) will stay on the road as it takes on No. 14 Mississippi State (14-1, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Georgia (13-2, 1-1) will host No. 17 Oklahoma (13-2, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

No. 2 Auburn 87, Texas 82

Get ready to move up to the No. 1 spot Auburn, as the Tigers went on the road and won Tuesday, holding off a furious Longhorn comeback in the second half as Texas scored 55 points after the break. Johni Broome led Auburn with a double-double of 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals, while Miles Kelly added 18 points and Chad Baker-Mazara had 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Denver Jones added 10 points, four assists and two rebounds, while Tahaad Pettiford had 10 points and three rebounds off the bench. Arthur Kaluma had a fantastic game to lead Texas, scoring 34 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Jordan Pope had 19 points and Tre Johnson added 11 points and three rebounds. Kaluma shot 12-of-16 overall, 5-of-6 from 3 and 5-of-7 at the free-throw line. Without him, Texas shot just 14-of-40 overall and 0-of-8 from 3. Including Kaluma, Texas shot 26-of-56 (46.43 percent) from the field, 5-of-14 (37.71 percent) from 3 and 25-of-30 (83.33 percent) at the line. Auburn shot 29-of-61 (47.54 percent) overall, 8-of-21 (38.1 percent) from 3 and 21-of-25 (84 percent) at the charity stripe. No. 2 Auburn (14-1, 2-0) will stay on the road to take on South Carolina (10-5, 0-2) at noon Saturday. Texas (11-4, 0-2) will host No. 1 Tennessee (14-1, 1-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

No. 14 Mississippi State 76, Vanderbilt 64

The No. 14 Bulldogs held Vanderbilt to under 20 percent shooting from deep on the way to a 12-point win Tuesday. RJ Melendez led Mississippi State with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Cameron Matthews had 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Claudell Harris added 13 points and seven rebounds. A.J. Hoggard led Vanderbilt with 18 points and three assists, but committed five turnovers, while Grant Huffman had 12 points and four rebounds before he fouled out. Tyler Nickel added 10 points and three boards. Mississippi State shot 27-of-57 (47.37 percent) overall, 6-of-16 (37.5 percent) from 3 and 16-of-19 (84.21 percent) at the free-throw line. Vanderbilt shot 22-of-62 (35.48 percent) from the field, 5-of-26 (19.23 percent) from deep and 15-of-20 (75 percent) at the line. Vanderbilt (13-2, 1-1) will head to Columbia to face Missouri (12-3, 1-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 14 Mississippi State (14-1, 2-0) will host No. 6 Kentucky (12-3, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

No. 23 Ole Miss 73, Arkansas 66

After going to halftime tied, the No. 23 Rebels pulled away in the second half to hand the Razorbacks their second SEC loss on Wednesday. Malik Dia led the Rebels with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Sean Pedulla had 16 points and three assists. Dre Davis added 10 points and seven boards. Adou Thiero led Arkansas with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Johnell Davis had 15 points off the bench Boogie Fland had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. D.J. Wagner added 11 points. Ole Miss shot 23-of-59 (46 percent) from the field, 9-of-23 (39.13 percent) from 3 and 18-of-28 (64.29 percent) at the free-throw line. Arkansas shot 22-of-59 (37.29 percent) overall, 5-of-23 (21.74 percent) from deep and 17-of-24 (70.83 percent) at the stripe. No. 23 Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0) will host LSU (11-4, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Arkansas (11-4, 0-2) will host No. 8 Florida (14-1, 1-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday.

No. 5 Alabama 88, South Carolina 68

The No. 5 Crimson Tide extended their winning streak to seven games with a 20-point win against the Gamecocks in South Carolina on Wednesday. Mark Sears led Alabama with 22 points and six assists, while Aden Holloway had 13 points off the bench and Clifford Omoruyi added 10 points and five rebounds. Jacobi Wright led South Carolina with 20 points and three rebounds, while Jamarii Thomas had 15 points and three rebounds and Nick Pringle had 13 points and six boards. Zacahry Davis added 10 points and five boards, while Collin Murray-Boyles had eight rebounds. Alabama shot 35-of-64 (54.69 percent) from the field, 8-of-19 (42.11 percent) from 3 and 10-of-20 (50 percent) at the free-throw line. South Carolina shot 23-of-54 (42.59 percent) overall, 3-of-14 (21.43 percent) from deep and 19-of-25 (76 percent) at the line. No. 5 Alabama (13-2, 2-0) will go on the road to play No. 10 Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. South Carolina (10-5, 0-2) will host No. 2 Auburn (14-1, 2-0) at noon Saturday.

No. 10 Texas A&M 80, No. 17 Oklahoma 78

The No. 10 Aggies completed a day that fully goes against my home-court advantage argument as all three visiting teams won on Wednesday. Oklahoma took a 39-30 lead into halftime and led 70-59 with 8:25 left to play, but a 12-0 Texas A&M run gave the Aggies a 71-70 lead with 5:10 left to play, then the teams traded the lead four times in the final minutes, finishing with a Zhuric Phelps stepback 3 to give the Aggies their final lead with 19 seconds left. Phelps led the Aggies with 34 points to go with five rebounds and three steals, while Solomon Washington added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds and Pharrel Payne had 10 points. Brycen Goodine led the Sooners with 34 points in just 26:46 played off the bench, while Jeremiah Fears had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists and Jalon Moore had 11 points and four rebounds. Texas A&M shot 27-of-61 (44.26 percent) from the field, 9-of-23 (39.13 percent) from 3 and 17-of-22 (77.27 percent) from the free-throw line. Oklahoma shot 25-of-46 (54.35 percent) overall, 14-of-24 (58.33 percent) from deep and 14-of-17 (82.35 percent) from the charity stripe. No. 17 Oklahoma (13-2, 0-2) will hit the road to face Georgia (13-2, 1-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday. No. 10 Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) will host No. 5 Alabama (13-2, 2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Here’s a look at how the SEC standings sit going into the second weekend of conference play.

SEC Standings Team SEC W-L SEC win percentage Overall W-L Overall win percentage Auburn 2-0 1.000 14-1 .933 Mississippi St. 2-0 1.000 14-1 .933 Alabama 2-0 1.000 13-2 .867 Ole Miss 2-0 1.000 13-2 .867 Texas A&M 2-0 1.000 13-2 .867 Florida 1-1 .500 14-1 .933 Tennessee 1-1 .500 14-1 .933 Georgia 1-1 .500 13-2 .867 Vanderbilt 1-1 .500 13-2 .867 Kentucky 1-1 .500 12-3 .800 Missouri 1-1 .500 12-3 .800 Oklahoma 0-2 .000 13-2 .867 Arkansas 0-2 .000 11-4 .733 LSU 0-2 .000 11-4 .733 Texas 0-2 .000 11-4 .733 South Carolina 0-2 .000 10-5 .667