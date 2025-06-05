As recruiters change, 2026 ATH Javonte Smith still feels love from Mizzou

When Javonte Smith made the decision to focus on cornerback this offseason, he noticed a shift in primary recruiters. The Class of 2026 three-star athlete told coaches he wanted to play in secondary at the next level, moving away from his previous position at wide receiver. While still a two-way player at Jackson (Tenn.) Northside, Smith has now fielded interest to play corner from Missouri. "It was an amazing transition," Smith said about switching from Tigers wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler to cornerbacks coach Al Pogue. "(Pogue) picked up where Coach Peeler left off, and Coach Peeler didn't lose contact."

Peeler, who got Smith on campus for a fall visit, visited the athlete this offseason, including more recently this spring during his regular trip through his recruiting grounds in Tennessee. "Coach Peeler staying in contact shows me how much Mizzou really cares for me and my process through it all," Smith said. "Coach Pogue made my day, man. He's a very genuine person, and I can see that he really cares for his players and who he's recruiting."

Smith officially visited Missouri this past weekend. With official visits on tap with Arkansas and West Virginia, Smith noted Missouri set an example for the remainder of the summer. "It showed me what to expect and what I can ask on my visits headed forward," Smith said. "But the players, I can say, stood out the most for me, just them being able to show me what it's like and explaining to me what an amazing program they have."