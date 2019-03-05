MORE ASK FARRELL: Should D.K. Metcalf be a top-10 pick?

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that, “every quarterback should tell you they're No. 1, so I'm going to sit here and tell you I'm No. 1.''

That was not the narrative entering the event in Indianapolis as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins were considered the top two quarterbacks coming into the combine.

That could still be how it shakes out, especially since there are continuing rumors that the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 pick are seriously considering taking Murray and thus looking to trade Josh Rosen, Arizona’s first-round pick last year.

Is Lock being overlooked with so much discussion going on around Murray, Haskins and possibly others near the top?

There are questions about Lock's accuracy, but in his four years with the Tigers, the former four-star improved his completion percentage from 49 percent to just under 63 percent. He threw for 12,193 yards in four seasons, more than Haskins and Murray combined. Lock totaled 99 touchdowns and 39 picks at Missouri where Murray had 50 and 14 and Haskins had 54 and nine during their careers.

Lock has received comparisons to Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford because of his big arm and his ability to make all the difficult throws, which he showed he can do with ease during the combine workouts. Stafford was the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.