Ask Farrell: Is Drew Lock being overlooked as top QB draft prospect?
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE ASK FARRELL: Should D.K. Metcalf be a top-10 pick?
Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that, “every quarterback should tell you they're No. 1, so I'm going to sit here and tell you I'm No. 1.''
That was not the narrative entering the event in Indianapolis as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins were considered the top two quarterbacks coming into the combine.
That could still be how it shakes out, especially since there are continuing rumors that the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 pick are seriously considering taking Murray and thus looking to trade Josh Rosen, Arizona’s first-round pick last year.
Is Lock being overlooked with so much discussion going on around Murray, Haskins and possibly others near the top?
There are questions about Lock's accuracy, but in his four years with the Tigers, the former four-star improved his completion percentage from 49 percent to just under 63 percent. He threw for 12,193 yards in four seasons, more than Haskins and Murray combined. Lock totaled 99 touchdowns and 39 picks at Missouri where Murray had 50 and 14 and Haskins had 54 and nine during their careers.
Lock has received comparisons to Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford because of his big arm and his ability to make all the difficult throws, which he showed he can do with ease during the combine workouts. Stafford was the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.
FARRELL'S TAKE:
In a draft where it seems Murray could be drafted No. 1 or first at quarterback, followed by Haskins, is Lock being overlooked or are the others better pro prospects? We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell.
“I like Lock a lot, especially his arm strength and his delivery. He looked very good at the combine and has improved his footwork greatly. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he turns out to be the best quarterback in this draft class because he brings so much to the table. He’s bigger than Murray and Haskins. He’s not mobile but he has a great feel in the pocket and he sees the field well. He’s also been tested in the SEC and he has a ton of maturity. I’d take Murray first because of his athleticism, but I like Lock better than Haskins.”