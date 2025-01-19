Ask the Editor: Jan. 19
Missouri coaches Eli Drinkwitz and Kirby Moore offered Trent Seaborn on Friday.
Here are my questions and some answers about Arkansas basketball ahead of Mizzou's matchup Saturday.
An offer from Missouri was just what four-star lineman Da'Ron Parks wanted.
Here's my rankings for the Tigers' defensive portal additions for 2025.
Missouri coaches Eli Drinkwitz and Al Davis went into familiar territory to visit Anthony Kennedy Jr. and others.
