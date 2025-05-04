West Virginia transfer guard Jayden Stone commits to Mizzou

Missouri grabbed more size for its guard and wing roles Sunday.

The Tigers received the commitment of West Virginia transfer Jayden Stone, a 6-foot-4, 185-pounder. Stone, who received a medical redshirt for the 2024-25 season, played two seasons at Detroit Mercy and two seasons at Grand Canyon.

While not appearing in a game this past season, Stone posted 20.8 points per game as a senior for Detroit Mercy in 2023-2024. Starting 25 of his 26 games, the guard averaged 42.2% from the field, 31.2% from the 3-point line and 79.4% from the foul line.

Stone also grabbed 5.6 rebounds and tallied 2.7 assists per game against Horizon League competition.