West Virginia transfer guard Jayden Stone commits to Mizzou

Missouri grabbed more size for its guard and wing roles Sunday.
The Tigers received the commitment of West Virginia transfer Jayden Stone, a 6-foot-4, 185-pounder. Stone, who received a medical redshirt for the 2024-25 season, played two seasons at Detroit Mercy and two seasons at Grand Canyon.
While not appearing in a game this past season, Stone posted 20.8 points per game as a senior for Detroit Mercy in 2023-2024. Starting 25 of his 26 games, the guard averaged 42.2% from the field, 31.2% from the 3-point line and 79.4% from the foul line.
Stone also grabbed 5.6 rebounds and tallied 2.7 assists per game against Horizon League competition.
Hailing from Perth, Australia, Stone began his high school career at Forestdale (Ala.) Central Park Christian before transferring to to Anniston (Ala.) Sacred Heart High and then Bel Air (Kans.) Sunrise Christian Academy.
Stone received a three-star rating in the Class of 2020 and FutureCasts to Auburn before committing Grand Canyon. He will have one final season of eligibility for Missouri.
Entering the weekend with two scholarships remaining, Missouri filled a long-awaited need with with Stone, who became fifth transfer addition this offseason. Stone joined Jevon Porter, Luke Northweather, Sebastian Mack and Shawn Phillips Jr. as portal commitments.
