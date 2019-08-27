Each Tuesday afternoon, head coach Barry Odom will meet with local media in advance of that week's game. You can listen to Odom's entire press conference through the player below (wait a few seconds for the audio to begin). We will add a full transcription as soon as it is complete for those who prefer to read.

Below is the full transcript of the press conference

Opening statement

"Welcome to 2019 opening weekend, opening season and our new environment. So thankful for you guys being here and also thankful for the job you do covering not only our program and university but also our student athletes. A couple years ago, how we approached our practices and some of the things that we did within our program, it was a little more closed and close to the vest so to speak, but you know, as I mature and you look at what's good for the game of football, you look what's right for our student athletes. I hope that you've gotten the coverage that you'd like to see out of our our program through fall camp. You look at our student-athletes, the time that they've got in our program ,I want it to be a wonderful experience with great success in every area, whether it's on the field, in the classroom, in the community, and one of those ways is to allow their stories to be told. And that's where you guys bridge the gap and I'm thankful for the way that we've been able to work together and the way that you continue to tell their story. So you guys are you guys are likely excited to kick off the season. You know, it's I don't know that you would talk to a coach in America that didn't have a little bit of feeling of excitement or anxious or whatever descriptive word you want to put on that but, you know, we're in the position now. Just had our Tuesday practice this morning, full preparation for a while, I mean, as we have been out for a few days, and you know, kind of fine tuning our game plan and the way that we're going to feel, you know, all three phases of the game that put our kids in position to play fast and have success. So it's been it's been a really good body of work up to this point. The unknowns of going into the first week on protecting the ball, you're making sure you find ways to get it back, you know, the number of penalties you can, you know, not have on your side, all of those things that you know, how are we going to react when the lights come on for the first time? I'm anxious to get there, like the group that we've got going into week one. And, you know, that started the day after, really the night of, our bowl game last year. We're just building the new team and what we're going to be in 2019. And really emphasizing the culture, and the leadership and what our program was going to be about. A strong, strong group of leaders in our locker room, the culture of who we are, is really starting to become more clear cut and the vision of, of not only how we approach game day, but also who we are as people and what this group is going to become and the differences they're going to make in society for the next 40 to 50 years of their life and look at all the opportunities we had to teach our young student athletes and get them in position a year, more into the program, a little bit more defined about who we are, and the direction and the vision that we're going. I'm honored and humbled to be the head coach of this group, and they've given me a whole lot and I'm trying to serve them and pour back into them with everything that I have. Our staff is as well. I look at the staff and the group of guys that we've got, not only coaching position, so the 10 assistant coaches, but also the analysts and the graduate assistants, and then you break out into our sports medicine area, equipment operations, academic services, all the different folks that touch our kids that make the Mizzou experience what it is. I'm at ease with, with the group that we've got in our entire organization because I know that everyone's aligned with the vision that we want, and how we're going to move this program forward. So a few days ago, I guess, or a couple days ago now we voted as, as a team for our team captains going into this year. And every team's a little bit different on when you want to do that. We've got a great group of leaders, like I said earlier, but we wanted to get that down to who are the captains going into week one for this for this team and this year, and I think, you know, we look at the work that these five guys are put in that we named captains, Cale Garrett, Jordan Elliot, Kelly Bryant, DeMarkus Acy and Larry Rountree. So there's three seniors, two juniors, and the things that those guys have done from, you know, the day that they stepped on campus. They've earned respect. They've gone about everything that they've done in a way that commands leadership and responsibility, I'm proud of them for that. But also, you know, the challenge of the rest of the team got a lot of leaders on our team, and doesn't matter if you're a freshman or a fifth year senior, you know, we've still got our leadership council and we've got all the different guys in position that you know, it's going to take us all so just because we designated five captains that mean that the leadership stops throughout the team, but I'm, I'm humbled by the way that this group continues to work and the vision and the togetherness and the love that they've shown for each other on what we're going to be about going into this first game 2019. Our opponent going into Laramie, Wyoming is one that I've got a lot of respect for. Their head coach and Craig Bohl, they finished up the year last year six and six, won their last four games. They made, you know, there's no questions about how they want to play, they play tough, they play disciplined. They want to run the football, they stop the run. They're aggressive on defense. So, you know, we know that there will be challenges there. We need to focus on preparing the right way and our habits. And the things that we have established from the end of the year last year until Saturday night at 533 Mountain Time that they know that we're going to be on full display. So with that, I'll open it up for questions. Happy to spend some time in that in that regard."

Where did you learn anything about your defense from last year?

"Yeah, I think goes with anytime you have changes in staff and you always want to make sure that you get the right fit for the position and you know, just with the hiring of David Gibbs on that side but then also with Vernon and Ryan and Brick back together. Again, there was some carryover with Vernon and David worked together at Houston so they had some familiar backgrounds together. Ryan has known David for a long time. So it was a seamless transition. Then also the the ability that he's helped on the back end, and given some really individual coaching technique and points to our corners. I think it's helped us it's helped Ryan alleviate some of the things as a coordinator has to do each week has him focused on some different areas which has helped but also the development Brick has done with our defensive line and Vernon with our linebackers. Our staff is really good. They've got a lot of experience between them, but now collectively together their thoughts, you know, sitting in the room with them. You know, it's it's fun to sit back and listen to them talk because they're all speaking the same language and I think now you come in the defensive unit room as we are now and listen to their players talk and we're all on the same page, we have the ability to play fast. And I think we've got some things up front that we're able to do that will allow us to be a little more creative and getting a pass rush, which will help the coverages become a little bit better over the 22 practices. We've had this fall camp and plus the other work in spring and the offseason. So, you know, the experience that we've got back, I think you look at those guys just on the field, they look like they're a much more confident group right now than we were at any point last year. So that's now we got to equate it to a plan, you know, for four quarters and doing it that level. So a lot of different things that I feel about the way that that group has grown and matured and excited to see them come loose and go play well together."

A couple of the freshmen you've got on the depth chart on defense, Isaiah McGuire and Martez Manuel, what have you seen from them?

"You guys know my affinity for or lack thereof of depth charts. I think it's important that we know kind of who's lined up where but you know Niko Hea not on the depth chart but he's going to play Saturday's and probably play a lot to this but it's the top two guys out there. You know, Isaiah McGuire's done a nice job, Martez Manuel has as well, Stacy Brown's another guy that that's going to figure in. Devin Nicholson's done some things here lately at linebacker that you know on special teams I think he can help. Thalen Robinson on offense he's got an opportunity to help us, you know, Anthony Watkins at running back he is you know, he's kind of a difference maker in a lot of different roles. So, you know, as a staff you continue to push those guys and find ways that they can help you and I think, you know, I met with the newcomers the other night and I don't want them to just because week one, you know, their fourth or whatever it is on but that means nothing other than that week, that's where you are in this. Keep working and pushing because we've, you know, like last year we played 13 or 15 true freshmen. We're going to if we can get them ready to go play they're going to go help us."

I don't think I saw Alex Ofodile at practice today.

"Alex met with me early this morning and decided that he was going to be finished with football. He's such a great kid and kind of a different story on on how his career has gone a local kid from Rock Bridge, you know, known his family for forever I feel like and then went to Oregon, transferred here, and I have respect to the reasons why they wanted to step away now from the game and I appreciate the work that he put into our program. He's graduated, he's already got his Master's degree, and he's working on a second degree within the Master's program. So he's content with kind of what his career ended up being and there's always a point when you realize maybe need to step away and for him, he said he's been, you know, this offseason was hard for him and with all the things that he went through and at this point he feels like it's better to to be finished with with football and we'll support him and make sure that he's got the things he needs to to continue to be successful."

I don't think Lindsey Scott was out there either.

"Over the weekend I met with Lindsey a couple times and he's going to look at possibly transferring, and I don't want to lose anybody in the program. I don't like losing guys. But also you look at the experience on what each student athlete wants and what they think is best for them and their future. And, you know, there's only one quarterback that's, you know, going to play unless there's injuries and all those things. And you know, Lindsay's been through a couple different schools and a transfer and for him the window of opportunity on what's left in his college career, he thought he's going to look at the opportunity to go somewhere else."

What's it like trying to prepare for the opening game of the season?

"Well you look at any opener that you're going to play, you get all of the film from the previous year and do analytical studies on you know the percentages of what they were last year and then you match up the reports on anything that you can get over the course of their spring practices and follow their reports and you try to find out as much information as you can and then piece together you know, base offensive, defensive plan on how you think you can attack that and you know, this game was no different than than our other openers that we've had but we understand that the unknown and going into a week one and there's always unknown in a game and then you make in game adjustments. We had some familiarity with at least the personnel because we played them last year. So we'll put all those things into what we think is giving our kids the best chance at the game plan and and then, you know, after the first series, you make adjustments within the series, you make calls and adjustments that you think on the things that you're getting and seeing. So, really it's about us, about studying and what we know about them and then focusing on ourselves being in position to play our best football."

How different do they look with the quarterback that just played in four games last year?

"Yeah, he played in the four games and they look a lot different to me. And you know, just what they want to do offensively. You know, the ability he brings in running the ball. He's a tough kid, and admire the way that he plays. He's gritty. They do some things in the pass game, which I've read about and you know, don't have video on anything that they've done, but if you hear and see and look and read enough that they are they are confident in the way he's evolved and they do have some experience with the receiving position so I think we'll get more of a balanced attack but I don't think I would make any confusion about they want to run the ball."

Do you worry about any rust for Kelly and Albert since it's been a little longer since they've played a game?

"I think at this point, you know, you worry about them all, but those guys are experienced, you know, they've been in the in the arena, so to speak. And then they practice well. So, with those factors, I think there's always some comfort level that they will have in having experience in being in those situations that, you know this, they know the pregame routine, they know all the things that they need to do to get ready for themselves. And then for us as a staff and making sure that you know, Kelly's got to go play his game and let's make sure that we put him in a comfortable position with some of our calls and things. Albert, you know, get him back into the game."

Jarvis Ware is starting over Christian Holmes. How do you see that unfolding?

"Well, I think you really we look at it we've got three starters at that position. And I would venture to guess that that at the end of game one that they'll have pretty equal snaps they both earned, you know, an opportunity to play. I think we want to play at a high level. Fortunate that we've got three that we feel that way with. Adam Sparks keeps coming and getting back to his true ability level and over the injury. And so, you know, we got to keep those guys healthy but excited about the work that they put in."

What do you expect Kelly Bryant to bring to the offense?

"Hopefully a lot of wins and productive offensive play. He's got a unique skill set, but he's also very determined on wanting to play well, and he's put in a lot of work, you know, and the opportunity is there for him because of all the things around him with the playmakers and the ability that that he has himself. But also, I want to the expectations that he feels that we've all put on. We need 10 guys around him to play really well and then he needs to go be him."

What do you expect out of Maurice Massey?

"I mean, he's been through 22 practices and he's gotten better each day, he's got a skill set, he's got good linear speed, is understanding what we need out of the calls when he's in the game or in the practice situation to this point. He's got long arms, good catch radius. He's been more physical, maybe that we thought he would be at the point of attack blocking some things on the perimeter, so that's good. But also got to see him react, you know, when the lights come on. He's got the ability. We got to keep pushing him. I think we look at him what he is today and then we talk again in four weeks, I think he can be a different player."

Does the NCAA's ruling on Mississippi State change your level of optimism at all for your situation?

"It doesn't change my level of optimism, comfort, knowledge at all. Not one bit because I think every case is different. Now should it? Probably so but I've learned months ago, any time that I spend on that I'm not doing right for my football team."

With Lindsey leaving and Shawn Robinson not eligible, do you have to have Connor Bazelak ready to play?

"Absolutely. Yeah, and I wondered if we would get into this position, you know, maybe in spring ball early on. Connor has trained in a way that I admire his maturity because he understands he's a play away from being in the mix and being maybe even more than in the mix. So he's done a great job job mentally of preparing. Two weeks ago got him a lot of reps with the twos and threes to make sure we kind of knew what we had. And if that we ever got to the point that he was out there in a game situation that we knew what we could do offensively."

How do you address playing at altitude but not making it too big of a deal?

"That's a very good point.mHow do you make it a big point but also not make it a big point, right? And I think it's important just like, and we've addressed it, we've talked about it. Also, the first time I brought it up, there's a handful of our guys looked at me, it's like so what's the big deal about altitude? So anyway, I went into, you know, history lesson 101 on what altitude was and what that did to your body. It was a pretty good lesson, I wish you guys would have been there.But just like if we were stepping in a game that's going to be 110 degrees, we talked about that. We talked about the factors, the environment, you know, the arena that we're stepping into, and I think, you know, more than anything our sports medicine and nutrition department, they reached out in the offseason and did as many studies as they could on how to change our diet three weeks up to the game, and we did that. And then also understanding, you know, when when the ball's kicked off at 5:33pm Mountain Time that we're playing ball, and you know, I know they post elevation up and all you know I would too but, you know, I think the field is 100 yards long and 53 1/3 yards wide. We've got to be aware of it. We don't need to spend too much time on it."

How do you feel about opening with a non-conference game on the road?

"I don't know when the schedule was made, I'm guessing that was made probably 2009 when Dave Christensen was there would be my guess. So they tell me who were playing, where we're playing and I get the team ready to go play. Scheduling, you know, I think there's a number of folks that I'd like to play in a non conference game.I'll keep that to myself."

Do you like having a road game early in the season as a test?

"It will tell us a little bit about ourselves. You know, you always look at the road opportunities. You take 70 guys and, you know, take the approach of us against everybody. And we've had that approach since January. You know what I mean? So it will be a good test to see who we are as a team."

There were a couple of wild games on Saturday. Do you think the opener lends itself to more variance in terms of results?

"Well, you look at you know, the thing that you pointed out we had the games on Saturday,. Our Sunday night team meeting, had clips from both of those games, the Florida game and then Arizona game and we tried to teach from those moments on you know, the opportunities in early games, what really shows up, you look at the turnover margin, look at the penalty game, look at kicking and special teams, look at tackling all those things that you always want to make improvements on, but also this is the first time out of the gate. You know, we haven't tackled that much live with this team. We've done it a couple times. You do all the drill work that you want but but also there's a number of things that go into tackling and one of them is understanding what you're doing and then doing it that speed that you need to to have a chance to make the tackle. Technique obviously is a big part of that. So those things you know, you do turnover drills and takeaway drills and then offensively you do drills to protect the ball. But that's so huge in any game, but especially early on to have a chance."

Trajan Jeffcoat and Cameron Wilkins are not on the depth chart. Does that mean they've been ruled out for the week?

"I would say Wilkins is definitely out. I think he will be back the following week and Trajan is going to get another MRI at the end of the week. But he will not be able to play this week, and I would expect him back very soon."

Jalen Knox alluded to the influence Johnathan Nance has had on the receiving corps. Have you seen that?

"Yeah, you look at any anybody that's got some experience in an older classification, you know, you hope that they bring some of that to the meeting room into the practice habits and Johnathan has done that. So you know the ability then you bring in a guy that has experience and he's played in games, he's played in conference games. How does how does he give the message and then how's the message received? So, you know, I've watched him develop since he's been here, you know, first got here, it's like, first day at school and you're the new guy in class and everybody's kind of looking at you and feeling it out. And for him, he was open then I think he's a closet funny guy. I think he's got a pretty good impression of me, you know, behind, you know, behind the scenes. But he is a likable guy. And also he's practiced to the speed and the level that you would expect from a guy that's a fourth or fifth year senior. So that's been a positive force."

This is your first press conference in the new facility. Is it everything you thought it would be?

"It's great and so thankful for all the folks that have played a part in pulling it off. You know, it takes the leadership on campus, the leadership within the athletic department, the vision on getting it done. And obviously, the financial backing to make it happen. And then all the different things to do over the last couple of weeks, there's been over 300 employees here a day on trying to get it ready. And I think we're close. I'm still trying to figure out how to turn on the lights in some rooms and some of those things but you look at our kids and the student athlete experience for what they will have and then the other 550 student athletes and it opens up a lot of things across the street, again for a number of sports, but it's a terrific building. The most important thing is the people inside the building, but I'm really thankful that we're living in it, this is home and all the people that poured in everything that they had to get it done. We've got a lot of respect for and I don't take it lightly because I know how hard it was to get this thing from from the vision that started to to where we are today.

Jalen Knox and Kam Scott are both listed as starters. How do you expect that to play out?

"It's kind of like the corner position. I mean, they're both starters they're going to play a lot you know, they can, both of them can play really all three receiver position so there's gonna be a time that they're both on the field at the same time would be my guess. They've earned the opportunity to be starters and that's that's kind of how we look at it."

What do you expect out of your linebackers this year?

"Well, you look at Nick Bolton on the progress he's made in his time here and he's got a chance to be a really good player and I think he's got a guy lined up next to him that last year was one of the best linebackers in college football in Cale Garett and the way he approaches his work every day.The way he leads, the way he plays away, backs up everything he talks about. Those two together they play off of each other well a lot like, you know, Cale and Terez Hall last year, but also we know that you know, we're a play away from those other guys being in there and being you know, Jamal Brooks has really made up some ground as Aubrey Miller and you know, Cam Wilkins was before we went down. Chad Bailey's made some ground up here in the last couple weeks. So we just got to get some of those younger guys keep coming. Because you know, those who have played it played at a high level."

I know what you said about the depth chart, but you've got a lot of guys listed as return men. Does that mean you're going to look at a lot of different guys early on?

"Yeah, we do. I mean, our punt returner tomorrow would be Richaud Floyd. I hope he's listed as one, is he? And then Johnathan Johnson's in there as well, you know, he's got a lot of returns under his belt, and then on the back end, you know, kind of what we're looking at is is a number of guys we're trying to find a way to get an extra touch in the game. And that's why we're we're working so many guys in that spot."

How do you feel about the depth on the team?