Basketball Recruiting Director discusses Mizzou targets for 2025, 2026

Cook leads 21-17 Homecoming comeback against Auburn
The Tigers looked lifeless. Then Brady Cook came back out of the tunnel.
Last-minute predictions: Auburn
Here's a look at my final predictions and keys for today's Homecoming game against Auburn.
The Friday File - October 18
In the Friday File, the MizzouToday staff opens up their notebooks before the weekend talking injuries, hoops and visits
Season glance: The women's games 11-15
Let's finish up the non-conference portion of the women's schedule with games 11-through-15.
Basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy joins Kenny Van Doren of MizzouToday to break down the film and recruitment of Missouri men's basketball targets Davion Hannah, Nicholas Randall, Tristan Reed and Ethan Taylor.
