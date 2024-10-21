Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
Basketball Recruiting Director discusses Mizzou targets for 2025, 2026
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy joins Kenny Van Doren of MizzouToday to break down the film and recruitment of Missouri men's basketball targets Davion Hannah, Nicholas Randall, Tristan Reed and Ethan Taylor.

