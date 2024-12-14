Basketball rotations through 9 games

I'm back, I got a little scared off by the stretch after Mississippi Valley State and the amount of rotations that were used, but I've spent the time and put together the past few games. I won't include the full rotations through the season, just know that we're up to 188 total this year. I will also put in the season minutes total for each player and the minutes against kansas as a way to better contextualize, as well as the team's top-10 used rotations. So the full rundown, rotations vs. kansas, top-10 rotations and season/game individual minutes. Let's get started.

Rotations vs. kansas Players Min Points Rebounds TOs 1. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (6 times) 19:15 +10 -4 +7 2. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell (2 times) 1:34 +2 +1 +2 3. Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 1:14 -1 +1 even 4. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 0:40 +2 -1 +1 5. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:29 +1 even even 6. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 0:32 -1 even +1 7. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray (2 times) 2:45 +6 -1 +3 8. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 1:39 even +1 even 9. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:16 +1 -1 even 10. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 0:23 -2 even even 11. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray 0:32 even +1 even 12. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:44 even even -1 13. Marques Warrick, T.O. Barrett, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall 0:44 -2 -3 even 14. Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Peyton Marshall 0:49 even -1 even 15. Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 0:14 even -1 even 16. Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:09 -4 -2 even 17. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 3:00 -7 -1 -1 18. Ant Robinson, T.O. Barrett, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray 1:27 +2 even even 19. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell 0:31 even -1 -1 20. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell 0:02 +2 even even

Alright, the jump-out number here is just how much Gates used the starting 5. For once, he just left his best players on the court for a long time and it worked. The same 5 started after halftime and were on the floor for at least the first six minutes of both halves, that's by far the most this season. There were still a number of short-used rotations, but the lineup was very tightened up against kansas and it worked. It can't happen every game because those guys will wear out over time, but there's a theme to watch out for against big-time opponents.

Individual minutes Player Minutes vs. kansas Minutes per game this season Tamar Bates 34 24.0 Mark Mitchell 34 23.9 Ant Robinson 34 23.4 Tony Perkins 31 22.7 Caleb Grill DNP 21.0 Josh Gray 32 16.8 Aidan Shaw 11 16.4 Marques Warrick 8 16.3 Trent Pierce 6 11.6 Marcus Allen 5 11.5 Jacob Crews DNP 10.5 Annor Boateng DNP 10.0 Peyton Marshall 3 7.3 T.O. Barrett 2 4.0 Jeremey Sanchez DNP 1.5 JV Brown DNP 1.0

Just kind of reinforcing what we saw, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell and Ant Robinson didn't really come off the floor against kansas. We've definitely ironed out the main rotation guys in those three, Tony Perkins, Josh Gray, Aidan Shaw and Marques Warrick. No Caleb Grill has changed the style of the rotations the past few games, they really started getting tightened up against Lindenwood and have been the past two games. I expect we'll get back to a looser look the next couple of games, but by Braggin' Rights, I think this will basically be the rotations we see.

Top-10 used rotations Players Min Points Rebounds TOs 1. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (6 times) 19:15 +10 -4 +7 2. Ant Robinson, Annor Boateng, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (5 times) 14:48 +2 +5 even 3. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (6 times) 13:20 +6 even +2 4. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (5 times) 10:16 -1 +2 -1 5. Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (3 times) 8:01 -1 +2 -1 6. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell (5 times) 7:38 +1 -4 even 7. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell (4 times) 7:28 +26 +8 +3 8. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray (4 times) 6:45 +6 +2 +1 9. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Peyton Marshall (3 times) 6:29 +10 +3 +2 10. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Tamar Bates, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (3 times) 5:52 +8 +2 +3