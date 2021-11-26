Bazelak, Mizzou offense falter in loss to Arkansas

On Missouri's fourth snap against rival Arkansas Friday afternoon, it looked like the Tigers would strike first and steal the momentum with a walk-in touchdown. It was third down and two from near midfield, and quarterback Connor Bazelak faked a handoff to the man everyone inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium expected to get the ball, tailback Tyler Badie. The entire Arkansas defense bit on the play fake, which allowed Bazelak to instead throw downfield for receiver Boo Smith. The speedster got behind the secondary, no defensive players standing between him and the end zone. But Bazelak's throw sailed too far, landing incomplete. The miscue, which resulted in a Missouri punt, epitomized the performance for Bazelak and the Tiger offense. Eli Drinkwitz's unit generally moved the ball against a defense coordinated by former Missouri head coach Barry Odom. But whether it was due to penalties, missed assignments or poor throws by Bazelak, the Tiger offense couldn't generate explosive plays and struggled to sustain drives. Missouri didn't score its first touchdown until the outcome had already been decided. Arkansas won 34-17, reclaiming the Battle Line Trophy for the first time since 2015 and dropping the Tigers to 6-6 at the end of the regular season. After the game, Drinkwitz said he felt like there were opportunities for Missouri to put more points on the board, particularly in the first half. But "self-inflicted wounds" continually derailed the team's drives around midfield. "We kept getting in our own way," Drinkwitz said. "We’d have big gains and have holding penalties, we got a chop block, we got an illegal cut. I mean, even right before half there, we have an explosive play that gets called back on a holding penalty. So, you know, a lot of things that we're going to have to work hard to correct.”

Badie and wideout Keke Chism also pointed to the penalties as an issue for the Missouri offense, and there's a case to be made that flags cost the team points. The Tigers only got whistled for four penalties, but all four were called against the offense, all of them occurred in Arkansas territory, and all cost the unit at least 10 yards. There was an illegal block below the waist called on center Michael Maietti that pushed the Tigers out of field goal range, resulting in a punt. A holding call on right guard Connor Wood negated a 20-yard Badie run that would have put the Tigers in position to at least kick a field goal prior to halftime. Even Badie had his fifth 200-plus yard rushing performance of the season sullied by a flag, as he got whistled for a face mask that cost the offense 15 yards. "We want to be a successful offense, we gotta limit our penalties," Badie said. "I’m not sure how much yards we had in penalties, but it definitely impacted the game. Every time we got to the red zone or got close to the red zone, we got backed up. ... I partially blame myself." The penalties played a part in Missouri trailing 10-6 at halftime even though it had out-gained the Razorbacks to that point and scored as a result of the game's only turnover. But the flags were far from the only issue for the Tiger offense. The unit's biggest problem was the inability to find production from anyone not named Badie. Badie carried the ball a career-high 41 times for 219 yards, setting the Missouri record for rushing yards in a single season in the process. Missouri finished with just 316 total yards. Bazelak completed 10 of 26 passes for 65 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Not only did that mark his lowest passing output since taking over as the Tigers' starter behind center last season, it's the fewest passing yards in a game for Missouri since Oct. 18, 2014 against Florida. Drinkwitz acknowledged that Bazelak's miss of the open Smith on Missouri's first possession set a negative tone for the offense. After that, he said, Bazelak could never find a rhythm. "First drive, we miss a third and short, we miss a wide open pass down the middle that felt like we had pretty good, dialed up," Drinkwitz said. "And just kind of after that we weren't able to really get into a rhythm, consistently complete footballs down the field."