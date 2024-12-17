Beau Pribula currently visiting

Missouri has found it's next quarterback target in the portal.

Penn State backup quarterback Beau Pribula reportedly arrived for a visit to Mizzou on Tuesday and will remain in town Wednesday.

Pribula's brother posted an instagram photo of him in front of Mizzou's football facility Tuesday night.

Pribula redshirted his first year with Penn State and has been the team's backup the past two years, but has gotten involved in multiple formations built largely around designed runs.

In 2023, Pribula completed 11-of-21 passes for 149 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 313 yards and six touchdowns on 53 attempts. Then this season he completed 26-of-35 passes for 275 yards and five touchdowns with one interception, while rushing 38 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

Pribula entered the portal Sunday. Penn State starting quarterback Drew Allar announced his intention to return for next year Monday.

Pribula was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of York, Pennsylvania and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

He has also been connected with Iowa in the early days of his portal process.

Pribula graded at 91.4 as an offensive player according to PFF and 92.6 as a passer, while coming out as a 76.4 runner. But those numbers come out of small sample sizes and specific situations, so take them with a big grain of salt.