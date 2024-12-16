Between the Columns: Dec. 16

It's Monday morning, which means it's time for me to let you guys know what's been on my mind the past week. We'll start with some football thoughts, then get to some basketball ones after that.

FOOTBALL THOUGHTS

1. Losing out on Miller Moss sucks, but it's not doomsday for the 2025 Tigers.

Moss was a fine quarterback at USC, definitely showed a lot of tools, but he got benched by a team that went 6-6. He wasn't the end-all, be-all within the portal.

I get the "Drink can't get his guy in the portal" feeling, but I think that's built in from the past few years when he was telling guys they would have to compete for the spot with Brady Cook.

There's still a few quality options available, headlined by Cal's Fernando Mendoza or Duke's Maalik Murphy, both of whom the Tigers are talking to and either of whom would provide a lot of value and would be able to push the current guys in the room to improve.

Both would have two years of eligibility, which could be perfect to set up Matt Zollers. One redshirt season and a freshman year as a backup to learn.

I think the hype for Moss got raised a lot because he was on campus early and he was the first name connected, but there's a lot of options still available that would set the Tigers up well for 2025 at least.

We don't even know every quarterback who's hitting the portal yet, more announced every day. It'll be OK.

2. The portal hasn't been kind to the Tigers ... yet.

I'm sure it feels like a lot of targets are choosing other schools, because that's the case so far.

To this point, the Tigers have only officially pulled in Kevin Coleman (pretty great add) and Northern Illinois safety Santana Banner this morning. But that doesn't mean it's been a bad run.

Mizzou had Kam Dewberry from Texas A&M and Howard Sampson from North Carolina on visits in the past few days as possible ...



