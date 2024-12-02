Between the Columns: Dec. 2

Here's your weekly look into what I've been thinking about.

We'll start with football thoughts, and that will probably stay the case for at least another week or two with signing day and the portal opening. At some point it will switch to basketball thoughts first.

Football Thoughts

1. Let's look back on the regular season.

I've been known to be a reflective man, especially at the end of a sports season. Part of covering sports is there's always an ending and a new beginning coming in the next month or two. Seasons end, careers end and new ones begin immediately. There's not a lot of time to sit and think about what you just experienced.

Unless you make time.

So here's me making time and I plan to do some stories looking back at specifics other the next couple of weeks. We'll see how my writing schedule changes with less football to worry about week to week.

The Tigers entered this season with expectations higher than the program has had in a decade. The expansion of the playoff to 12 games, Eli Drinkwitz and the athletic department getting state laws changed to benefit the school's NIL plans, returning most of the offense that was one of the best units in the country. It was a recipe for the Tigers' first real chance at a national championship in a long time.

The first two games were what they were, nothing to learn there, though the team did what it needed to do. It dominated. Thats what good teams do against Murray State and Buffalo. Which, congratulations to the Bulls who went 8-4. That's one of eight bowl-eligible teams on the Tigers' schedule this year. ...