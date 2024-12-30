Between the Columns for Monday, Dec. 30

Even though it's the final game day of the year, it's still Monday morning. So it's time to let you guys know what's been on my mind the past week. Once again, it's going to be all football thoughts. I'll start with Mizzou thoughts.

​MIZZOU FOOTBALL THOUGHTS

1. I figured this would be a good place for my practice notes from the weekend.

An accident on the highway coming into town kept me from making it in time for Saturday's open practice (and that was just the first of a handful of annoying things that happened Saturday and Sunday), but I did make it Sunday.

First thing was Sam Horn was throwing and working through drills. He won't play today, but that was good to see.

It's listed on the depth chart as both Theo Wease and Daniel Blood working on punt returns, but I wouldn't expect Wease to be back there much. Both were doing punt return drills off a machine, but I expect it to be all Blood on any punt return opportunities.

Johnny Walker Jr. was once again in a green non-contact jersey. That doesn't really mean anything at this point, he's going to play, but it was just him and JR Blood wearing them.

Walker has been wearing one ever since media started being allowed back at practice after Brady Cook returned for the South Carolina game - which in case you missed it, Eli Drinkwitz said in his press conference that Cook had x-rays show his wrist was still broken before South Carolina and the team left it up to him whether to play or not. So he made that fourth-down throw to Luther Burden with a broken wrist.

Finally, the media portion of practice was cut from the expected 15 minutes to about 7 minutes (another of the annoying things from this weekend) because ...