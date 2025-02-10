Between the Columns for Monday, Feb. 10

It's Monday morning, so it's time for me to let you all know what's been on my mind the past week.

We'll have slightly more range this week than we have recently.

BASKETBALL THOUGHTS

1. Nobody is a fan of moral victories, and losing consecutive games for the first time this season sucks.

But overall, I would still say this was a solid week for Mizzou basketball.

Tennessee had to shoot 66.67 percent from deep, almost double its season average, and had to have a night from Igor Milicic that literally no other basketball player this century - men's, women's, college or pro - has produced with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, five+ assists, four+ blocks, two+ steals and 75/50/75 shooting (FG/3P/FT).

It took so much going right for the Volunteers, a likely No. 1 seed, to beat the Tigers on Tennessee's home court in a game where multiple things could have gone better for Mizzou.

Then it took a last-second shot and some questionable rotational decisions from Dennis Gates for a likely No. 2 seed to beat the Tigers by 3.

Like I said, losing consecutive games sucks, but there's only one SEC team left that hasn't and Auburn finally lost its first conference game on Saturday, so there's a chance no SEC team will be without a two-game conference losing streak by midweek.

In a stretch of four ranked opponents, the Tigers pretty easily beat Ole Miss at home and dominated Mississippi State on the road, then lost by four because Tennessee had the best shooting game it's had this season and lost by three because Wade Taylor just knows exactly how to beat the Tigers somehow.

That's a pretty fantastic stretch and 2-2 out of those four is pretty solid. ...