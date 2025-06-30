Between the Columns for Monday, June 30

It’s Monday morning, so it’s time for me to let you all know what’s been on my mind the past week.

I’ve been thinking a lot about possible breakouts this season for Mizzou football, so let’s run through who I’m expecting to see a lot from this year and why. Plus, I'll have a couple of house keeping notes at the end.

1. A little bit of ground rules, I guess.

I have trouble sometimes when I’m thinking about what counts as a breakout, what counts as someone being underrated, what counts as someone being overrated. That kind of stuff.

As an example. (If asked, I would take the under) Does Kevin Coleman having an 85-catch season count as a breakout? Technically he has zero for Mizzou, but he did have 74 for Mississippi State last year. That would still be a big increase year-to-year, but he was brought in this season specifically to be the leader in the wide receiver room. Again, I don’t think he’s going to get to 75ish catches again, he was most of what the Bulldogs had available in the receiver room last year and the Tigers have a deeper group.

Would Beau Pribula count as a breakout if he’s the starting quarterback and is … fine?

What level of play would Pribula or Sam Horn have to produce to count as a breakout season? Neither have started a game before, so it seems to me like just being an average quarterback throughout the year should probably count as a breakout.

What about for the non-transfers? What would it take for Marquis Johnson to count as a breakout season in his junior year? He’s never had 400 receiving yards and his touchdown high for a year is three his freshman season.

I don’t have an exact answer to any of those questions right now, but I’m going to do my best to explain point by point why I think each player I’m talking about counts and what my expectations have become after talking to people about the guys and the growing expectations for them.

2 Joshua Manning.