PowerMizzou - Billards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Billards on Broadway presents The Chamber

What a week for Eli Drinkwitz on the recruiting trail. We recap everything that happened and look ahead to whats next inside The Chamber.

Moving at a record pace, Missouri already has 16 commitments on the board. Are more on the way and could Mizzou have a full class by the time the season kicks off? We answer those questions in The Chamber.

We also take a look at just why Mizzou is recruiting at a level not often seen. What's going right and is there any potential downside? The full rundown in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, become a premium subscriber today!

