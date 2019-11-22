Nothing says local like Billiards on Broadway! Come down to Billiards where they love Mizzou sports and their fans! Watch the game on the big screen TV's while eating a Famous Billiards Burger and Fresh Cut Fries. Sip on a Missouri craft beer and play on the best pool tables in Mid Missouri. Love at first bite! Love at first pint! Love at first break! Click on the logo above or right here for a special offer to PowerMizzou.com readers .

Once again, it's time to catch up on all the inside Mizzou recruiting scoop in this week's edition of The Chamber.

There will be a couple official visitors in town for the Tennessee game, including a name that is familiar to Tiger fans. Find out who will be in town and what else is going on on the recruiting trail insides The Chamber.

In addition, Cuonzo Martin and staff are up to their old tricks, tracking a recent Power Five decommitment. The Chamber tells you about Martin's latest potential flip project.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, click on the picture below for our special holiday offer.



