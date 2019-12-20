ENTER THE CHAMBER FOR THE LATEST RECRUITING SCOOP

Eli Drinkwitz has been on the job for ten days now and the action has hardly slowed down. We take a look at where Drinkwitz's staff stands and some of the targets the Tigers could go after in the late signing period in this edition of The Chamber.

