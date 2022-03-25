Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

A coaching change brings all kinds of possibilities. A staff needs to be hired and Mizzou has four open basketball schoalrships (for now). The Chamber is your place to catch up on all the latest chatter.

In addition, there were plenty of high profile 2023 and 2024 football visitors on campus this week. The Chamber has everything you need to know.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up today for a premium subscription to get all the Mizzou news you need every day.