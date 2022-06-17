Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

June is one of the busiest recruiting months of the year and The Chamber is your source to keep up with all of the news.

The Tiger football team had two of the top prospects on the board in town this week. More are headed to town on official visits soon. Who was here and who will be here? Find out in The Chamber. On the basketball side, the first official visit of the 2023 class is in the books and the Tigers are blanketing the country for prospects all the way through 2026. Catch up on the latest right here.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up today for a premium subscription to get all the Mizzou news you need every day.