Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Fall camp is set to get rolling on Monday morning, but there is one last recruiting opportunity before practice gets underway. Find out who will be in Columbia in The Chamber.

We have news of some of the area's top players in both 2023 and 2024. One was on campus at Mizzou this week and a couple others will be taking visits elsewhere this weekend. Catch up on the latest right here.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up today for a premium subscription to get all the Mizzou news you need every day.