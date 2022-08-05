Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
Missouri had a few visitors on campus last weekend and has a handful of decisions coming up. Where do the Tigers stand with some of the current top targets? We break down the situation in The Chamber.
We've also got some movement on the basketball front. A big-time 2024 visit is scheduled and there could be good news in the 2023 class. All that, plus an update on our projection for Missouri's starting quarterback this season. Catch up on the latest right here.
We are proud to welcome Billiards on Broadway back for another year as our partner and the presenting sponsor of the juiciest dish on PowerMizzou. If you're looking for the inside scoop on Mizzou recruiting, The Chamber is the place. If you're looking for the best burger in Columbia, Billiards on Broadway is your go-to. A great place to watch a game, play some pool and pair a great local beer selection with one of Columbia's best meals. Local sports, Local beer, Local food--all under one roof at Billiards!
