Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Missouri picked up a 2020 commitment in basketball this week and is awaiting a couple more decisions that will shape the class. Get all the latest news in The Chamber.

On the football side, the staff has blanketed the state with virtual recruiting this week. We've got the latest on where things stand with some well-known Tiger targets in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today and don't pay till September 1st!

Nothing says local like Billiards on Broadway! Billiards is currently providing curbside pickup service of their menu plus beer, cider and seltzer for customers from 11 am to 7 pm daily. Call 573-449-0116 to place your order today until the bar and dining room are able to re-open. Click on the picture above for a special offer on your next visit.

