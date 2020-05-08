Missouri basketball kicked started its 2021 class with a commitment this week. Who else is in the mix for spots in the class? We run down the latest developments in The Chamber.

On the football side, we're getting a better feel for what the Tigers will do position by position in this class and some of the names that appear to be at the top of the board. The Chamber has you covered with all the info.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today and don't pay till September 1st!

