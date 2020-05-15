News More News
Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
The ban on recruiting in person was extended for another month, but it's been oddly active on the trail across the country. We've got the latest on Mizzou's recruiting efforts in The Chamber.

In football, we highlight a couple of positions and identify Eli Drinkwitz's top targets. In hoops, we outline what the 2021 class could look like in an effort to balance out the roster. The Chamber has you covered with all the latest info.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com.

