Eli Drinkwitz is on a roll and it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon. Get all the latest scoop in The Chamber.

We've got high school visitors, pending commitments and transfer portal news. Find out everything you need to know, plus a check on the hoops recruiting front, in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.