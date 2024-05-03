The portal is officially closed and the stretch run is in progress in both football and basketball. Where do things stand on the final pieces for Eli Drinkwitz and Dennis Gates? We've got the latest in The Chamber.

Find out what Missouri's looking for, how many players could be added and where things stand in both sports in this edition of The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.