The 2025 class in both football and basketball is focused on a pretty small group of prospects. We've got some updates in The Chamber.

The football commitment list got some updates this week, not in terms of new additions, but new rankings. Catch up on all of that information, plus a look at a handful of basketball visitors expected in the next few weeks. All the recruiting news you need is in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for a subscription today and catch up on all the news.