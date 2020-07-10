 PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

It's been a hell of a week in college sports. We digest all the latest news and talk about what it means for Mizzou in The Chamber.

On the recruiting front, Mizzou missed out on one target Thursday night, but could have another coming down the pipe on Friday. The latest from the recruiting trail inside The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today!

