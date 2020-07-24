PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Missouri's 2021 class is filling up quickly. While we wait to see how the final few spots fill up, The Chamber takes an early look at some 2022 news this week.

On the hoops side of things, a couple of options went elsewhere this week. Who are the players Mizzou looks to have the best chance with? The Chamber has your answer.

Also, our weekly update on whether there will be a football season and what it might look like.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, get your subscription started today!

