PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

2020-08-28 basketball

Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Missouri basketball picked up two commitments and missed out on one this week. Find out where the Tigers stand with the rest of the 2021 class inside The Chamber.

The Tiger football team could also be closing in on a couple of commitments while at least one high profile target might be headed elsewhere. Get caught up on the latest developments in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for an annual membership and save 50%.

Nothing says local like Billiards on Broadway! Billiards has reopened the dining room and is also still providing curbside pickup service of their menu plus beer, cider and seltzer for customers daily. Stop in or call 573-449-0116 to place your order today. Click on the picture above for a special offer on your next order.

