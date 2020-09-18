PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

There remain a handful of spots left in the 2021 class and 2022 targets are starting to narrow down their lists. We run down all the latest as it relates to Mizzou inside The Chamber

The rules also continue to change in a recruiting cycle unlike any we've ever seen. How do the newest guidelines impact high school prospects and what could happen with the 2021 class? The Chamber takes a look at that.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, get your premium membership started today.