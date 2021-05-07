PowerMizzou - Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Visits--both official and unofficial--are piling up. Who's headed to Columbia next month? Find out inside The Chamber.

Transfers are also in the news. The football team is pursuing a couple and the hoops program landed one this week. What does that mean for the future? We've got the rundown in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!