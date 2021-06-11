Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

Missouri will host their second round of official visitors this weekend. The Chamber has the details on which targets will be in town, including one prospect that is committed to another power five school.

The Tigers landed a graduate transfer to the offensive line yesterday, can they add another graduate transfer to the roster today? The Chamber has the latest on that and more.

Plus, Cuonzo Martin will have a very high-profile 2022 target in for an official visit this weekend. More on that and another emerging Top 30 prospect the Tigers are involved with in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!

Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter