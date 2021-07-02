Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

The whirlwind month of June may be over, but that doesn't mean the news is going to stop. Following a full month of visits, July could be littered with commitments in both major sports.

It could be a big weekend for Eli Drinkwitz. At least two announcements are scheduled for the weekend and a third is possible. Where does Missouri stand? Get the latest in The Chamber.

Could Cuonzo Martin get in on the commitment spree as well? We've got the latest chatter about a possible hoops pledge and an update on where the 2021 and 2022 classes stand in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!