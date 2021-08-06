Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

Recruiting has re-entered a dead period, but that doesn't mean it has stopped. Official offers began to go out this week and a few prospects are cutting their lists of schools. The Chamber has the latest from the recruiting trail for the Tigers.

We also got some thoughts on how Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC will impact recruiting and update the latest on Mizzou's search for its next athletic director. Get all the news in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!