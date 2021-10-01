Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
Missouri is back at home for the first SEC game in Columbia this season and that means visitors will be back on campus. Check out The Chamber for the latest list of prospects expected to be in attendance for the Tennessee game.
We've also got the latest on the situation with Missouri's 2022 basketball class and take a look ahead at how many spots the Tigers will have and who they're targeting for 2023. Get the latest hoops scoop in The Chamber.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!
