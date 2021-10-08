Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber
It's Homecoming weekend in Columbia. Obviously, it's a big game for the Tigers, but it's also the biggest recruiting weekend of the season in both football and basketball. Check out The Chamber for the latest list on who will be in town.
Many already know that Missouri's top target in both football and basketball are planning to be on campus, but there will be other visitors as well. And there's plenty of news regarding some of Eli Drinkwitz's other top targets. Get the latest scoop in The Chamber.
The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!
Nothing says local like Billiards on Broadway! Billiards has reopened the dining room and is also still providing curbside pickup service of their menu plus beer, cider and seltzer for customers daily. Stop in or call 573-449-0116 to place your order today. Click on the picture above for a special offer on your next order.
Sign up today and get all the news with a premium subscription.
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage