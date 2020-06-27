BJ Harris details his Mizzou commitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Thursday, Missouri picked up their latest commitment from a highly-productive offensive weapon in McCallie (Tenn.) running back BJ Harris.The three-star prospect is coming off a junior season wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news