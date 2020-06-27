 Missouri Football Recruiting - Running back BJ Harris details his commitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BJ Harris details his Mizzou commitment

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Thursday, Missouri picked up their latest commitment from a highly-productive offensive weapon in McCallie (Tenn.) running back BJ Harris.The three-star prospect is coming off a junior season wh...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}