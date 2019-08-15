Bledsoe, Gillespie inspiring lofty expectations
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Hang around an August football practice and you’re bound to hear plenty of superlatives. This time of year, with optimism for the upcoming season at its zenith, coaches and teammates describe playe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news