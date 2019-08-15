News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Bledsoe, Gillespie inspiring lofty expectations

Exdbmkbeq6cddcrd9ctu
Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Hang around an August football practice and you’re bound to hear plenty of superlatives. This time of year, with optimism for the upcoming season at its zenith, coaches and teammates describe playe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}