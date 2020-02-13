What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well. On to this week's predictions.

Weston Tobacco is an iconic family owned shop located in Weston, Missouri just 30 miles outside of Kansas City. Head on in to see Corey hand roll a Weston blend today. They’d love to give you a tour of their massive humidor and host you at the full bar. Make sure to ask about their Aficionado Club Membership. They even have poker nights every Wednesday and Sunday! What are you waiting for? Visit Weston Tobacco online and PowerMizzou.com subscribers can enjoy 10% off at the register by telling the clerk where you heard about the shop.

1) Basketball: Mizzou vs Auburn (Saturday)

Mitchell: I can certainly envision a scenario in which this game gets ugly for Missouri, but Cuonzo Martin has his team playing a lot better since it was embarrassed by South Carolina and Texas A&M. Mizzou has been competitive in every home game this season, and Auburn relies heavily on making three-pointers, which are generally tougher to hit on the road than at home, so I see this being a close game. I can't quite pick Missouri to topple Auburn from atop the conference standings, though, for a couple reasons. One, I still don't believe it has that one scorer who can put the team on his shoulders and go get a bucket late in the game when they really need one. Two, Auburn scores 17.9 points per game from the free throw line — fourth most in the country — and Missouri is very foul prone. Auburn 70, Mizzou 66 Gabe: I probably would have picked this one differently on Tuesday afternoon before Missouri played LSU. The Tigers put together 35 really strong minutes in Baton Rouge...and it wasn't enough. Coming off back-to-back strong efforts, Missouri will need another one this weekend. And we just haven't seen this team play well that many games in a row this season. Auburn is playing for a conference title. Missouri is playing for pride. Visiting Tigers 79, Home Tigers 67.

Click here to see what Weston Tobacco has to offer and get 10% off when you mention this ad in store

2) Number of SEC teams that make the NCAA Tournament

Mitchell: I'll say five. Auburn, Kentucky and LSU are near locks. Right now, I'm guessing Florida would be on the right side of the bubble and Mississippi State, Arkansas and Alabama would be on the wrong side. I think one of those teams probably works its way in, although I wouldn't be shocked if this winds up a four bid league. Gabe: I agree with five. The three you mentioned are already in. I think two get in out of Mississippi State, Florida and Alabama. If I had to guess today, I'd lean toward the Gators and the Bulldogs. I wouldn't completely rule out someone surprising winning the league tournament in Nashville to steal a bid and given the fact that I don't think anybody in college basketball is actually very good and the bubble will be weak, I wouldn't be shocked to see six league teams make it, but I'll stick with five for now.

3) XFL: St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks (Sunday)

Gabe: We're talking to Battlehawks president Kurt Hunzeker on the podcast on Thursday. We were fraternity brothers. No one with the Roughnecks (whose existence I learned of when putting this story together) was a Sigma Nu at Missouri as far as I know. This is the deciding factor for me. Battlehawks 32, Roughnecks 29. Mitchell: Battlehawks 24, Roughnecks 23. I know little to nothing about either team but I know the Battlehawks won last week and I don't want to anger the good people of St. Louis.

4) Number of transfers into Mizzou football before fall camp (and positions)

Mitchell: I think there will be two, one at defensive end and the other on the offensive line. I could also see cornerback being a position where the staff pursues an instant impact guy. But certainly if they can only bring in one guy, defensive end has to be the priority. Gabe: I think Missouri adds four between now and August. I see a graduate transfer defensive end, a traditional transfer on the defensive line, one in the secondary and one on the offensive line. I have no names and am completely guessing here, but I think we're going to see some roster overhaul. There will be players transferring out when they see where they stand after spring football and Eli Drinkwitz will infuse some new blood.

5) Number of SEC gymnastics broadcasts Barry Booker will watch during his suspension