What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well. On to this week's predictions.

1) Will we see any college athletes choose not to return to campus now that the road is clear for them to do so?

Gabe: I'd be stunned if there are ten players across the country who choose not to come back. I think some will have concerns. I think a fair number of their parents will have concerns. But regardless of whether it's because they're not concerned or they don't want to make waves or whatever, I think almost everybody is coming back. They want to play. Mitchell: There may be a handful nationally who choose not to do so, but I expect that vast majority to at least return to campuses. For one, there's obviously a lot of pressure from teammates and coaches to do so. Also, I would expect after spending months quarantined elsewhere, coming back to a college campus and hanging out with teammates sounds pretty appealing for most 18 to 22 year olds. If for some reason the season gets shortened or there aren't going to be other students back on campus or any fans in the stands, maybe we'll start to see a few more players decide they'd rather redshirt this season, but I think as long as the people in charge are telling them there will be football played, 99 percent of players will be on campus and working out.

2) Missouri picked up its second four star of the 2021 class this week. Over/under on four stars in the class is set at 4.5. What do you take?

Gabe: I didn't realize I asked a similar question last week (cut me some slack, there aren't many things to actually predict right now). I said they'd end up with four last week so I guess I'm taking the under. Mitchell: I'll take the under. I would have taken the over at 3.5, though. I feel pretty confident that they get East St. Louis receiver Dominic Lovett, so that makes three. I also think it's possible they land Indianapolis DE Kyran Montgomery and that one of the current three-star commits gets a ratings bump, but I'm not sure I'd bet on both happening.

3) Mizzou's class ranks 33rd right now. Does it finish higher or lower?

Mitchell: I think it'll be right around there, but I'll go with higher. We know Mizzou is going to get to the 20 commit threshold, which is what Rivals considers a full class, and as I look at the rankings right now, I see more teams ahead of Mizzou that are likely to slip down (Rutgers, Cincinnati, Toledo, Wake Forest) than I see teams behind Mizzou who I'm confident will leap up the rankings. But I think that 30-35 range is probably where the class will finish up. Gabe: I'll say a little bit higher. If the four four-stars and no five-stars is accurate, that would have put them right around 30 in last year's rankings. But it's going to be within five spots one way or the other in my opinion.

4) The 2020 class will hit campus. Give me the top three performers for this season out of that class.

Mitchell: Obviously, this couldn't be more of a blind guess since I've never seen any of them play a single snap. I'll say JJ Hester (receiver is generally a position where newcomers can see some time), Ben Key (he's the oldest member of the class and Mizzou needs defensive line depth) and Harrison Mevis (someone has to kick and/or punt). Gabe: I'm going more by position and need here than they individual players. For that reason, I agree definitely that Benjamin Key is going to be one. I think a wide receiver is definitely going to be among them too, but just so I'm different than you I'll go with Kris Abrams-Draine. And I think defensive back is a spot where the Tigers are definitely going to play some young guys so give me the easy answer of Ennis Rakestraw there.

5) Let's be honest. These questions seem pretty trivial right now. A lot of coaches and teams have made public statements in the last few days in the wake of George Floyd's death (and others, but Floyd's is the one that really sparked this). Do you think sports teams and coaches have a duty to make those statements?