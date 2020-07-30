PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1. Is Major League Baseball going to finish its season?

Mitchell: Already having an interruption less than a week in doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence. But I'll actually say yes. I think the Marlins outbreak is going to inspire players from around the league to actually be more careful, and the fact that 29 teams have been able to largely avoid positive tests for a few weeks now (dating back to whenever they resumed workouts) suggests that taking a moderate level of care outside of the ballpark could be enough to get us through the season. I'm sure there will be other outbreaks and more games moved around or canceled, but if the MLB can just accept that it's going to be messy, which it has to, I think we can make it to the playoffs. Gabe: I actually agree. There are no other positive tests that I know of. The Phillies all tested negative. If you're not an idiot going out in public, you can avoid this. The games aren't the danger. For grown men, many of whom have families, all of whom are making hundreds of thousands of dollars at a minimum, I think they can manage to get through a couple of months.

2. How many games out of 60 will the Miami Marlins play?

Gabe: I don't know, I'll say 45. They're not going to be in contention for anything so it doesn't really matter how many they play. I personally think they should have to forfeit the games they aren't playing if there's some way to be relatively certain that they had an outbreak because they had dudes going out in Atlanta. Sorry you're stupid, here's six losses. And the other teams get six wins. Mitchell: I assume they won't be able to play again for about two weeks. That would result in their next three series (after the two-game series with the Orioles that would have already happened) being postponed. That's 11 games. I doubt they find a way to make them all up, but let's say they make up six. Then there's probably a decent chance you have another three-game series or two impacted later in the season. So I'll say they play 51 out of 60. We're going to have to be okay with just using winning percentage as the deciding factor for who makes the postseason.



3. The over/under is set at August 15th. Do we have an announcement from the SEC on football scheduling before or after?

Mitchell: I sure hope before. I think the coaches would start to get really upset if nothing is announced before then. The season starts for some teams on Aug. 29, and I think it's fair to expect at least two weeks' notice about what the schedule will look like: whether it'll just be conference teams, when it can start, etc. so temas can prepare. You don't necessarily have to make a decision to cancel the season that soon (god forbid it come to that), but these coaches are going to want to know who and when they're starting the season sooner rather than later. I know this isn't anyone's priority, but I would love to have some idea of what my schedule might look like as well. Gabe: I have the opposite reaction. I hope it's after. Because any announcement made prior to then doesn't matter. Any announcement before that is simply "here's what we plan to do." I plan to do a lot of things and many of them never get done. What you plan doesn't matter. The only thing that can be announced before late August is "we aren't playing what we expected to play." So the best scenario is we just don't hear anything for a little bit. I don't think they're going to play the 12 scheduled games, but I'm fine with pretending they're going to as long as possible.

4. What would it take for you to eat chicken wings at a strip club?

Mitchell: Before this week, I would have said that's unlikely ever to happen. But after all the glowing reviews of the Magic City wings, it might just be next time I'm in Atlanta. Strip clubs have never really appealed to me, I've never been to one (I swear), but I love a good chicken wing, and stories like this one make me want to give the Magic City wings a shot. Side note: if the situation ever arises that PowerMizzou ever needs an intrepid reporter to review the food at a burlesque entertainment establishment on the company dime, I volunteer for the assignment. Gabe: I've been to strip clubs, but it's been more than 20 years. My analogy has been that I don't pay stores to window shop. I'm not taking anything home, so why would I pay to look at it? But even back in the day when I did attend such an establishment now and again, I never ate food there. And I don't plan to start. There's nothing you could offer me that would convince me to order food at a strip club. I'm good.

5. If you were released from the bubble and you could have one meal on your way back (at a strip club or an actual restaurant) where would you go and what would you have?