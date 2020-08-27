PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

Weston Tobacco is an iconic family owned shop located in Weston, Missouri just 30 miles outside of Kansas City. Head on in to see Corey or Zeb hand roll a Weston blend today. They’d love to give you a tour of their massive humidor and host you at the full bar. Make sure to ask about their Aficionado Club Membership. They even have poker nights every Wednesday and Sunday! What are you waiting for? Visit Weston Tobacco online and PowerMizzou.com subscribers can enjoy 10% off at the register by telling the clerk where you heard about the shop.

1) Have we seen the last NBA game for the year?

Mitchell: First off, I want to say that it's incredible that this is even a question. An entire league boycotting games, in the playoffs no less, to raise awareness about a social issue wouldn't have happened even five years ago. But I still think they're going to wind up finishing the playoffs. Obviously, the league and its corporate partners will desperately want the games to resume, especially after spending so much time and money to construct the bubble, so they should be willing to make a genuine effort to help the players advance their cause. And I'm sure the vast majority of players really want to play, too, and will be eager to do so if they see a willingness from the league and its owners to take action. Gabe: By the time I get this posted, this answer could be wrong, but I think they'll finish. They put a lot into even making it possible to play and I think the majority opinion is going to be that since they're there, they might as well finish. And the truth is, I don't know if canceling the rest of the games (or skipping them) makes their point any more than sitting out yesterday and maybe today does. They spoke loudly and they were heard. Will it enforce any change? I wish I felt better about saying it would. But they used their platform to make a point. I think now that that point has been made, they'll resume play at some point soon. But I'm fine either way. It's their decision to make and I've got no issue with whatever they choose. Not that it really matters if I did have an issue.

Click here to see what Weston Tobacco has to offer and get 10% off when you mention this ad in store

2) As we do every week: More confident, less confident or no change that Missouri and Alabama will play on September 26th?

Gabe: More. I think they're committed. I still have no idea if they'll finish, but I think they'll start. I think they're committed to that. It would take something pretty serious to change that. Probably don't want to have any more teams losing entire position groups though. Mitchell: I'm getting more confident every week. The rising infection numbers on campuses around the conference are a concern, for sure, but I've been pleasantly surprised by the fact that schools like North Carolina and NC State are willing to push on with football even with students being sent home. The reason I was so pessimistic after the Big Ten and Pac-12 folded up shop was I figured as soon as there was an outbreak or a spike, the remaining leagues would feel too much pressure, both from a liability and optics standpoint, to continue, but that clearly has not been the case. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 all seem committed to giving this a real shot, no matter what's happening on campuses.

3) Central Arkansas vs Austin Peay. Who you got?

Mitchell: Austin Peay, mainly because I enjoy their chant "Let's Go Peay." Gabe: Governors. I don't know why really. If UCA still had Corliss Williamson or Scottie Pippen I might change my mind.

4) The NFL starts in two weeks. Give me the Super Bowl matchup.