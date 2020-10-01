PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

Weston Tobacco is an iconic family owned shop located in Weston, Missouri just 30 miles outside of Kansas City. Head on in to see Corey or Zeb hand roll a Weston blend today. They’d love to give you a tour of their massive humidor and host you at the full bar. Make sure to ask about their Aficionado Club Membership. They even have poker nights every Wednesday and Sunday! What are you waiting for? Visit Weston Tobacco online and PowerMizzou.com subscribers can enjoy 10% off at the register by telling the clerk where you heard about the shop.

1) Assuming he is healthy, does Shawn Robinson start more or less than 8.5 games at quarterback?

Mitchell: I'll say over. He clearly won the starting job in camp and I didn't see any reason he should have lost it on Saturday. I don't think you make a change at this point unless he really struggles. That said, I'm fine with working Bazelak into the game plan a little bit every now and then because he's only one snap or, this year, one COVID test away from having to be the guy. Gabe: Yeah, it's over. I think he would have played every snap until the last drive or two if not for the COVID factor. You have to have your backup ready this year more than most. But he got 75% of the snaps and he was actually pretty good. His only incompletion in the second half was a dropped touchdown pass. He's the guy for the foreseeable future.

Click here to see what Weston Tobacco has to offer and get 10% off when you mention this ad in store

2) SEC picks of the week

Gabe: South Carolina (+22) at Florida: South Carolina hung with Tennessee last week. I don't love Florida giving anyone four scores even if the Gators did hang 50 last week. Give me the Gamecocks. Texas A&M (+16.5) at Alabama: A&M is better than it showed last week, but not good enough to challenge the Tide. Bama. Ole Miss (+6.5) at Kentucky: The Rebels can put up some points. They can stop no one. The Wildcats aren't great on offense, but are salty on defense. Fun matchup here. Kentucky gets it done. Auburn (+7) at Georgia: Toughest pick on the board. I think Georgia is going to work through some issues early on. Give me Auburn straight up. LSU (-20) at Vanderbilt: LSU isn't what it was last year, but it isn't bad. And it's probably pissed off. Geaux Tigers here. Arkansas (+18) at Mississippi State: KJ Costello isn't gonna throw for 600 again, but he'll point up points. Still not a Feleipe Franks fan. Bulldogs. Mitchell: South Carolina (+22) at Florida: That number seems too big. I think everyone's getting a little bit too excited about Florida putting up a million points on a bad Ole Miss defense. Ole Miss gave up scores of 59 and 58 last season. Plus Florida gave up 35. I think the Gators win, but not by more than 20. Texas A&M (+16.5) at Alabama: Alabama by three touchdowns. Ole Miss (+6.5) at Kentucky: I'll go with Kentucky. I think they're better than they showed against Auburn and Ole Miss clearly can't defend anybody. Ole Miss (+6.5) at Kentucky: Kentucky. I think they’re better than they showed Saturday against Auburn. And touchdowns shouldn’t be hard to come by against Ole Miss Auburn (+7) at Georgia: Game of the week, for sure. I think Georgia wins but Auburn covers. LSU (-20) at Vanderbilt: I'm torn on whether or not I think LSU is going to respond to its first loss in more than 20 months by falling apart or getting pissed off and taking it out on Vandy. I'm leaning toward the former, especially since it's looking like Vanderbilt's defense is just good enough to frustrate the Tigers. I think LSU still wins but something like 27-10. Arkansas (+18) at Mississippi State: I think Mississippi State is going to be a little bit hungover from the big LSU win, but they can probably stumble through the first half and still score enough to cover. Give me the Pirate.

3) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Oklahoma (-6.5) at Iowa State: This should be a shootout. I'll take the Sooners, although Matt Campbell does like to play to the level of his competition, so I'm a little bit wary. Baylor (-3) at West Virginia: Haven't watched a second of either team this season so not feeling super confident here but I'll take Baylor. Virginia (+28.5) at Clemson: Clemson had a week off to prepare, they'll win big. Gabe: Oklahoma (-6.5) at Iowa State: The Sooners always lose one they shouldn't. And they generally come back on absolute fire. Oklahoma in a blowout. Baylor (-3) at West Virginia: Know nothing about either team. Baylor probably super confident after blowing out juggernaut Kansas in week one. Give me the Bears. Virginia (+28.5) at Clemson: I can name some Clemson players. I can name no Virginia players. Give me Clemson.

4) NFL picks of the week

Mitchell: Denver (-3) at NY Jets: Really it would probably be better to lose this one and get the inside track on Trevor Lawrence, but if the Broncos can't beat the Jets they're not beating anyone. Denver. Indianapolis (-2) at Chicago: I don't really think the Colts are all that, but the Bears are also due to run out of magic, so I'll take Indy. Pittsburgh (-1) at Tennessee: Pittsburgh. I think Derrick Henry will have a tough time against that front seven. New England (+7) at Kansas City: Wouldn't pick against the Chiefs to win right now, but I think New England covers. Minnesota (+4) at Houston: Houston will be desperate for a win. They finally get the offense going and both win and cover. Gabe: Denver (-3) at NY Jets: I would pick the Jets against no one. Give me Vic Fangio. Indianapolis (-2) at Chicago: Colts are good. Bears are smoke and mirrors. Indy. Pittsburgh (-1) at Tennessee: Good matchup here. Think Pittsburgh is a little more complete team. New England (+7) at Kansas City: The Chiefs aren't going to go 19-0. I don't think. But this isn't the one they lose. Minnesota (+4) at Houston: Houston is 0-3 because it has played three of the best teams in football. Minnesota is 0-3 because it isn't all that good.

5) Give me your ALCS, NLCS and World Series picks