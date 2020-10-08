PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Last week we predicted the number of starts by Shawn Robinson. We were both badly wrong. The rest of the way, over or under 6.5 starts for Connor Bazelak?

Mitchell: I mean, technically neither of us has been proven wrong yet on betting the over of 8.5 starts for Robinson. I guess I'll take the under this time, mainly because Saturday reminded me that I don't actually know much about this team, and particularly these two quarterbacks, and we shouldn't expect anything about this season to be normal. Also, I still think it's possible that Drinkwitz will give Robinson a series or two per game, so if there's a game where Bazelak and the offense are struggling (and the offense is going to have some struggles this year) and Robinson provides a spark, does he ride the hot hand? I really don't know. Gabe: In a complete reversal, I'll go with over. Health could obviously change this, but I think the yo-yoing is over. I think Drinkwitz has his starter. I don't think he's pulled from the job for performance.

2) SEC picks of the week

Gabe: Mississippi State (+3) at Kentucky: I don't think many people had Kentucky at 0-2 here. Maybe they're worse than I think they are, but I think they'll get healthy and get a win here and cover. Tennessee (+14) at Georgia: This is a big line. But Georgia has been in games like this before. Tennessee has too, but not for a while. I think the Bulldogs make their second straight statement and win big. Alabama (-24.5) at Ole Miss: Ole Miss scores enough to cover that number. It might be 56-35, but I think the Rebels cover. Arkansas (+16.5) at Auburn: Auburn's going to be angry. Barry Odom called a hell of a game last week...but he's not a miracle worker. Give me the Tigers. Florida (-6.5) at Texas A&M: I don't understand this line at all. I don't bet. If I did, I'd be tempted to take the Gators here. Hell, I'm tempted anyway. South Carolina (-12) at Vanderbilt: I'm not sure I can pick South Carolina to beat anybody by 12 until they do it. With no confidence, I'll go Vandy. Mitchell: Mississippi State (+3) at Kentucky: I have no idea what to expect from Mississippi State at this point. I wouldn't be surprised if they won or lost by two touchdowns. I guess I'll take Kentucky since they should be desperate for a win, but with little conviction. Tennessee (+14) at Georgia: I am not yet ready to put Tennessee in the same discussion as Alabama, Florida and Georgia, but I actually think the Vols cover here because 14 is a big line for a game that I think will see the winner end up with about 24 points. Alabama (-24.5) at Ole Miss: Alabama. Ole Miss can't stop anyone, and Saban will want to stick it to Lane Kiffin. The Tide might score 80. I'm serious. Arkansas (+16.5) at Auburn: Auburn. I think Arkansas will come crashing back to earth a little bit against a more talented opponent. Florida (-6.5) at Texas A&M: That line seems way too low given how each team has looked during the first two weeks. Give me the Gators. South Carolina (-12) at Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt has been playing teams at least sort of tough. I think South Carolina wins but the 'Dores cover.

3) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Tulane (+5.5) at Houston: Houston may be a lot better, but Tulane has played three games this year and Houston hasn't played one. I imagine there will be some rust. I'll take Tulane and wouldn't be surprised at all if they win outright. Miami (+16) at Clemson: Clemson should hear enough chatter this week about Miami being back that they want to remind everyone the ACC still runs through them. If they play well, no one in that league can hang within 20 points of them. Tigers. Virginia Tech (+5.5) at North Carolina: Virginia Tech. I'm not sure North Carolina is really all that good. Also worth noting I have not watched either team play this season. Oklahoma (-2.5) vs Texas: Man, this is kind of a letdown of a game. I guess I'll take Oklahoma, although I have picked them the past two weeks and that hasn't worked out well, so this is probably dumb. Texas Tech (+13) at Iowa State: I think Iowa State is actually pretty good, but after the Oklahoma upset last week, they come out a bit sluggish and let Tech hang around. Iowa State wins, Texas Tech covers. Gabe: Tulane (+5.5) at Houston: For the reasons you said, and because I think Tulane is good, I'll ride the Green Wave. Miami (+16) at Clemson: Miami hype? Not for me. Clemson. Virginia Tech (+5.5) at North Carolina: Carolina has better uniforms and Mack Brown. Oklahoma (-2.5) vs Texas: Both are struggling, but Oklahoma still has great talent. I'm not sure Texas does. Texas Tech (+13) at Iowa State: It would be very Big 12-ish for Texas Tech to win outright. I don't have the guts to predict that, but I think they cover.

4) Which first year SEC head coach ends the year with the most wins: Eli Drinkwitz, Sam Pittman, Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach?

Mitchell: I think the answer will be whichever coach wins the Egg Bowl between Kiffin and Leach. As of now, I'll predict Leach. Gabe: Leach has the best team of the group so I've got to go with him.

5) NFL picks of the week