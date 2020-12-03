PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) We've seen a handful of college basketball games. Certainly enough to make predictions that will be accurate. Give me your top three teams in the SEC.

Mitchell: I have actually watched like three total hours of college basketball this season. But being uninformed has never stopped us from making predictions before. I will go with Tennessee (the clear favorite to win the league, in my opinion) and Kentucky (they'll have some more growing pains, I'm sure, but will get it together by February) as the obvious top two. The third spot is tough because two of the teams I would consider, Florida and Ole Miss, haven't played a game yet as of this writing. I'll go with Florida for now, but don't sleep on Arkansas as a potential top four team in the league. *Post-Oregon win edit: Don’t sleep on Mizzou either. Gabe: I guess I'll go with Tennessee to win it based on the fact that's what everyone thinks and I don't know enough to prove otherwise. I think Arkansas could get to second. Kentucky isn't there now, but by the end of the year, they'll be a top three team.

2) Who will win the SEC offensive and defensive player of the year?

Gabe: On offense, it has to be Kyle Trask (even though Kyle Pitts is actually the best offensive player in the league). On defense, while my personal vote would go to Nick Bolton, I think Arkansas' Grant Morgan will win it. He's the statistical leader of a defense that has vastly improved and the Razorbacks are going to get some recognition from being the league's biggest surprise even if they finish 3-7, which I think they will. Mitchell: I can't remember, do they vote on this prior to the league championship game or after? If it's before, I think offensive player of the year has to go to Kyle Trask. If after and Alabama rolls Florida, I could see Mac Jones getting it. But I'll stick with Trask for my pick. I'm probably a bit biased because I've watched him play far more than anyone else in the running, but I think Nick Bolton would get my vote for defensive player of the year. He just does everything — he's second in the league in tackles per game and tied for first in solo tackles, plus he has two sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. With 104 tackles and a pick, Arkansas' Grant Morgan probably has a slight statistical edge — if he has a big game this weekend I might change my mind — and Patrick Surtain might be just as good at his position (he's the highest-graded defensive player in the league by Pro Football Focus), but nobody throws at him, so his stats don't look all that impressive. So give me Bolton, especially if he can get a takeaway or two in the last three games.

3) SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Vanderbilt (+35) at Georgia: No chance I'm picking Vanderbilt after what I witnessed last weekend. Dogs roll. South Carolina (+13) at Kentucky: That seems like too big a number for Kentucky, even if South Carolina has completely thrown in the towel. This game is going to be like 16-6. Kentucky wins, South Carolina covers. Florida (-17.5) at Tennessee: Florida should continue to have style points in the back of its mind. Tennessee remains a mess until proven otherwise. Gators. Texas A&M (-7) at Auburn: I was really not impressed with Texas A&M when I watched them play LSU Saturday night. An opponent with competent quarterback play could have beaten them. However, I don't know that Auburn has that. Give me A&M to win but Auburn to cover in a 27-24 game. Alabama (-29) at LSU: Again, LSU's offense was inept last weekend, and that was with its best player, Terrance Marshall Jr., on the field. He has since opted out. Myles Brennan will not be back. Alabama will want revenge for last season. Tide by 35. Gabe: Vanderbilt (+35) at Georgia: I'm not even sure Vandy will play. UGA by a million. South Carolina (+13) at Kentucky: South Carolina has mailed it in. But I'm not sold Kentucky can beat anyone by two touchdowns right now. Gamecocks. Florida (-17.5) at Tennessee: Tennessee is in a flat out tailspin. Gators. Texas A&M (-7) at Auburn: Every time Auburn fans start to think they can get rid of Gus he comes up big. Auburn wins outright. Alabama (-29) at LSU: Bama is four touchdowns better than anyone in the league except maybe Florida. Mac Jones might win the Heisman in this game.

4) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Clemson (-21) at Virginia Tech: At this point I'm not sure any number is big enough for me to pick against Clemson until we get to the ACC title game. They need to and want to run up the score. Liberty (+7) at Coastal Carolina: Low-key great game. I feel like it's safe to assume it will be close, so I'll take Liberty to cover. Louisiana (+2.5) at Appalachian State: Another intriguing matchup. Give me Louisiana to win outright. Indiana (+14.5) at Wisconsin: I really feel for Michael Penix Jr. and Indiana. I think his injury takes the wind out of the Hoosiers' sails. Wisconsin. Gabe: Clemson (-21) at Virginia Tech: Clemson will roll and win every game by double figures until the playoff. Liberty (+7) at Coastal Carolina: Based on almost no knowledge of either team, I'll take Coastal. Louisiana (+2.5) at Appalachian State: Wrong team favored. Ragin Cajuns. Indiana (+14.5) at Wisconsin: I don't even know who Indiana's backup quarterback is. Badgers cover.

